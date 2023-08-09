Charleston, South Carolina, April 12, 1861 — the birthplace of secession, and tempers were on edge. In December 1860, the state of South Carolina declared itself independent and severed ties with the United States.
Charleston is an important port city in South Carolina, yet soldiers of the United States military are occupying three forts along the coast. In Washington, D.C., a delegation from “The Independent Republic of South Carolina” demands all federal troops be removed from the state, namely Union troops occupying those three forts. President James Buchanon refuses, however, and the Union troops consolidate their forces in one of the three forts — Fort Sumter. They remain there until April 14, 1861, when their supplies were exhausted from a two-day siege by a Confederate blockade. The Civil War had begun.
Back up north, in Minnesota, droves of fighting-age men, many of whom were new settlers in the state, answered the call of President Abraham Lincoln and began filling the ranks of the Union Army. Some volunteered right away, yet more volunteers would come in the years to follow. Such was the case for a Glencoe man named Thomas Barnes.
Barnes and several other men from Minnesota enlisted in the Union Army in August 1862. Those who assumed they would be heading south to fight the Confederates would be surprised to learn that they would not be defending the Union, but defending their own state from Dakota war parties that began attacking settlements on Aug. 18 of that same year.
Barnes was eventually mustered into Company C of the Sixth Minnesota and was immediately sent to fill the ranks of Col. Henry Sibley, who was leading an army into the heart of the state to quell the uprising. For the most part, Sibley’s army moved at a snail’s pace and took weeks before it had an immediate effect on the war.
On Sept. 2, Barnes was part of a burial expedition that included infantry, scouts, civilians and mounted guards. Against the advice of scouts, the expedition set up camp at Birch Coulee. That night, 200 Dakota warriors surrounded the camp and ambushed the expedition early the next morning. The fighting was fierce and lasted all day, into the night, and half of the next day. Horses were cut down where they stood, and the defenders were being picked off one by one until they reached cover — many finding safety behind the line of horses. For the entirety of the battle, there was no food and no drink aside from what each man carried on his person.
Thomas Barnes fought on, but at one point, he was hit by a bullet that struck him on the badge of his shoulder strap. The bullet spun him around and drove him into the dirt. Prior to falling to the ground and going unconscious, he heard another soldier yell, “BARNES IS GONE!”
The battle raged on until reinforcements arrived from Fort Ridgely. The relief party consisted of 240 men with artillery — the 200 Dakota warriors were no match and soon fled the battlefield.
In all, 13 men from the burial detail were killed and another 47 were wounded. More than 90 horses were also killed. Of the casualties, however, Thomas Barnes was spared. What initially appeared to be a fatal shot was not — the bullet lodged itself into Barnes’s badge. The badge saved his life, but the memory would stay with him forever.
