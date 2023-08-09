Charleston, South Carolina, April 12, 1861 — the birthplace of secession, and tempers were on edge. In December 1860, the state of South Carolina declared itself independent and severed ties with the United States.

Charleston is an important port city in South Carolina, yet soldiers of the United States military are occupying three forts along the coast. In Washington, D.C., a delegation from “The Independent Republic of South Carolina” demands all federal troops be removed from the state, namely Union troops occupying those three forts. President James Buchanon refuses, however, and the Union troops consolidate their forces in one of the three forts — Fort Sumter. They remain there until April 14, 1861, when their supplies were exhausted from a two-day siege by a Confederate blockade. The Civil War had begun.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.

