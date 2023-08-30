St. Peter State Hospital for the Insane

This 1874 lithograph shows St. Peter State Hospital for the Insane. In 1866, the Minnesota Legislature approved the building of a state hospital for the insane, hoping to reduce the growing amount of mentally ill people in jails throughout the state. They first had to find an area willing to deed 20 acres of land for the hospital. St. Peter leaders bought a 210-acre (85 ha) farm for $7,000 and lent it to the state.

St. Peter, Minnesota, 1912

It was a large building — a white, three-story structure with long corridors, many windows, and a red roof. A long, green lawn sprawled in front of the building and several hardwood trees were planted firmly in it. It could have made for a beautiful hotel or a dormitory at a university. This building was never meant for nightly stays or educational purposes, however. Rather, it was the State Hospital for the Insane. In autumn of 1912, the hospital received a new resident — Albert Quade of Hutchinson, Minnesota.

