St. Peter, Minnesota, 1912
It was a large building — a white, three-story structure with long corridors, many windows, and a red roof. A long, green lawn sprawled in front of the building and several hardwood trees were planted firmly in it. It could have made for a beautiful hotel or a dormitory at a university. This building was never meant for nightly stays or educational purposes, however. Rather, it was the State Hospital for the Insane. In autumn of 1912, the hospital received a new resident — Albert Quade of Hutchinson, Minnesota.
Please note, the aforementioned Mr. Quade is not to be confused with Albert August Quade, who married and raised a family in McLeod County.
Albert Quade had been a longtime Hutchinson resident. Born in Germany in 1850, Mr. Quade was one of the city’s earliest residents and well-known man in the community. For several years he employed himself as a coffin and cabinet maker and pioneer furniture maker. His furniture was sturdy and functional — made to last through the rigors of life in the remote region of McLeod County.
As the years rolled by, and Hutchinson grew out of its settlement era, life in the community began to change. When the railroads came through in 1886, they brought with them modernity. At that same time, telephones began appearing as did the electrification of some buildings. Little more than a decade later, the automobile became a reality and life as it was known for centuries was changed. For Albert, however, the times had passed him by — to him, Hutchinson was still the little frontier community he came to so many years ago.
While new businesses swirled, and the social fabric of the community evolved, Albert continued to make his utilitarian furniture with antique tools in his dark, little workshop. Above the shop, in the attic, was his living quarters, and it was there that he began to withdraw as he aged. Those who knew Albert’s situation described his “apartment” as cold and cheerless. No matter, Albert scarcely left the place and would often go weeks without human contact. Eventually, his temperament became nervous, imaginative and sensitive. Within earshot of his neighbors, Albert Quade began going mentally ill and lived in this state for several years before anyone realized it.
In the autumn of 1912, Albert’s mental state was discovered, and he was sent to St. Peter State Hospital for the Insane. He was evaluated and it was determined that his condition was incurable. At that time, the well known Well Clay of Hutchinson was appointed as Albert’s guardian and was given charge of his personal property and real estate. As it turned out, Albert had several delinquent bills and owed back taxes. Mr. Clay had no choice but to put Quade’s place of business up for sale and auction off the contents.
Of course, curiosity got the better of people and a good crowd turned out for the auction of Albert’s “new” antique furniture. Though the furniture was “utilitarian,” and out of style, those who bid on them paid good money. In total, the auction raised over $100 — a large sum for the times.
Albert Quade would live out the rest of his years in the old mental hospital — an asylum as it was referred to back then — a grim place compared to its modern counterparts. In 1929, he passed away and was brought back to his home, Hutchinson, and buried in Oakland Cemetery. Sadly, few remained in the community who knew the tragedy of the prominent and respected businessman who went insane as the times passed him by.
