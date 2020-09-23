The war was nearly over for McLeod County. Though no more large-scale battles would take place in the region after the attack on Hutchinson, small war parties still patrolled the region into 1863.
With threats still present on the countryside, regular patrols from the Hutchinson Stockade and Glencoe’s Fort Skedaddle were made in the area. Though dangers were present, there were still some who chose to venture away from the fort to check on their farms. One such person was Caleb Sanborn.
It was late September, and with no recent news of Native Americans in the area, Sanborn decided it would be safe to head back to his farm. After some time passed with no word from the farmer, a group of five men headed to his place to check on him.
On Sept. 22, while trying to locate the missing man, shots rang out and one of the five men, Daniel Cross, was struck with a bullet and died. His companions were forced to leave the body and flee to Hutchinson. The following day, a larger party ventured to the site and retrieved the bodies of Cross and Sanborn.
That same day, another family was killed in their home near Lake Addie/Brownton. The White family, Samuel and Laura, and their children Otis and Susan, lived in a remote cabin near Lake Addie. A small war party, likely the same that killed Cross and Sanborn, raided the cabin and killed the family. The bodies of Samuel, Otis and Laura were recovered by soldiers from Fort Skedaddle on Sept. 25, but they were unable to find Susan and thought she was perhaps taken captive. Her body was eventually recovered some distance from the site.
By the fall of 1862, the bulk of the fighting was over. Henry Sibley and the army were pushing farther into western Minnesota. Most of the Dakota were camped, with 269 captives, at the Upper Sioux Reservation. Here, they broke into two factions, one of which opposed the war and one that wanted to continue fighting. Over the period of a week, the two camps contested for custody of the captives.
On Sept. 21, news reached the camps that Sibley and the army arrived near the Yellow Medicine River on the Upper Reservation. The warriors, 1,000 strong and under the command of Little Crow, laid in wait to ambush Sibley’s 1,600 troops at Wood Lake. The surprise attack failed, however, and after two hours of fighting, Little Crow’s force retreated.
While the fighting commenced at Wood Lake, the non-warring faction of Dakota successfully secured the captives and brought them over to the friendly camp.
Knowing the war was lost, Little Crow struck his camp and fled Minnesota, while a portion of his followers stayed behind to surrender. Dakota leaders sent word to Henry Sibley that the captives were safe and could be collected. On Sept. 26, Sibley marched leisurely into the camp and secured the captives. Harriet Adams of Hutchinson was among them.
With the captives safe, Sibley took 1,200 Dakota from the camp into custody, with more turning themselves in during the days to follow. In all, roughly 2,000 Dakota were now in Sibley’s custody and would be questioned by a military commission to ascertain their guilt or innocence in the war. By Nov. 3, 392 Dakota were tried, and 303 were convicted of murder and rape by the military commission.
President Abraham Lincoln received notice of the sentences on Nov. 10. He completed a review of all the transcripts of the 303. Knowing that history would judge these actions, Lincoln commuted the death sentences of 294 of the Dakota men, allowing only 39 executions for those he thought had committed war crimes. One of the men was pardoned, bringing the total to 38 Dakota men to be hanged.
Still residing in the state were 1,600 Dakota women, children and old men. As punishment for the warriors’ actions, as well as safeguarding them from angry white settlers looking to retaliate, the remaining Dakota people were placed in an internment camp at Fort Snelling. In May 1863, they were forced aboard steamers and relocated to the Crow Creek Reservation in South Dakota and the Santee Reservation in Nebraska.
In July 1863, Little Crow and his son were found picking berries north of Hutchinson. A short skirmish ensued that resulted in Little Crow being shot and killed on the site.
The Minnesota River valley and surrounding region were mostly abandoned by settlers who once lived there. Many never returned to their homes. It wasn’t until the Civil War was over that the area began seeing an influx of returning settlers.
The war in 1862 is certainly the darkest chapter of Minnesota history. It’s estimated that up to 800 civilians, 200 Dakota warriors and 77 soldiers were killed. The war ended by 1863, and though it was over, one could argue that its scars have never left and are still visible 158 years after the first shots were fired.