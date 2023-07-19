The history of McLeod County is filled with a cast of notable characters — some exemplary, some not. For the most part, some of the most recognizable names come from the formative years of the county. Men like Martin McLeod and Col. John Stevens played major roles in laying the foundation of the county — others, such as Albert Delong and John Other Day went down in history for their heroics. Of all the famed people in the county’s past, however, only one person holds the prestigious title of having two towns named after him.

What follows is his story.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.

Tags