The history of McLeod County is filled with a cast of notable characters — some exemplary, some not. For the most part, some of the most recognizable names come from the formative years of the county. Men like Martin McLeod and Col. John Stevens played major roles in laying the foundation of the county — others, such as Albert Delong and John Other Day went down in history for their heroics. Of all the famed people in the county’s past, however, only one person holds the prestigious title of having two towns named after him.
What follows is his story.
The year was 1861. The United States was at war with itself — a struggle between North and South over issues of slavery and the sovereignty of states. One soldier found himself fighting the rebellious Confederates in the war’s western theater. His name was Alonzo Brown, and he was at the beginning of a journey that would land him in the McLeod County history books.
Brown, a New York native, was born in 1838. In 1857 he and his brother immigrated west to Penn Township and lived in a tiny 10-foot by 12-foot shanty — a building smaller than most modern tool sheds. The following year the remainder of the Brown family made the trek west to join the two brothers and start life anew. Alonzo’s initial stay in the county was cut short. War broke out and Abraham Lincoln called on all available men to fill the ranks of the Union Army — Brown answered the call.
Brown was mustered into B Company of the 4th Minnesota. From September 1861 to July 1863 Brown fought as an enlisted man. After the fall of Vicksburg, however, he was promoted to 1st lieutenant and later given the rank of captain.
There’s an old saying that goes, “Love knows no barriers or discouragements.” For Capt. Alonzo Brown, no truer words could be spoken. Amidst the strife and conflict, the young officer met a young woman. Her name was Bedina Savage, and she was the daughter of a southern academy principal who had several sons fighting in the Confederate ranks.
Savage was a southern belle in every sense of the phrase. Raised with the hereditary viewpoints and allegiances of the South, the young woman’s affection would be hard gained for a “Yankee” officer. Their first meeting came while the war raged around them. At the war’s end, Brown sought out the southern belle and the two began courting — hereditary allegiances be damned. In 1865 the two were married.
Capt. Brown was discharged from the service in 1866 and the young couple immediately began the trek north with McLeod County in their sights. Like characters in a good romance novel, the two situated themselves in a cabin and set to starting a family.
As the years passed, Capt. Brown established himself as a community leader. In 1868 Brown petitioned for the organization of a new township that he named “Sumter,” a proverbial nod to his status as a Civil War veteran. Ten years later, with a stroke of luck, the railroad was projected to run through the area and a new town was being platted on Brown’s claim — the result was the new town being named Browntown, a name Alonzo chose to honor the memory of his brother who died of typhoid fever in 1862.
Capt. Alonzo Brown lived the remainder of his life in the county and died in 1904, his wife following him in death in 1915. Together, their story of love and romance amid a war had concluded. The story of the man who named two communities, however, still lives on today.
— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center