Can you believe that we are in August already? The sun is high, the cicadas are buzzing, and if you look closely you can see the end of summer in sight. It’s a time of year that means something special to many of us. To a historian, it’s the time of year to remember the Dakota War/Sioux Uprising of 1862.
In many ways, the war in 1862 began long before white settlers were building communities on what was once Dakota land. To trace the origins of the conflict, one would have to go all the way back to the height of the fur trade in the North Country.
The land that would one day become Minnesota abounded with fur-bearing animals. With fur being a valuable commodity, Euro/American trade merchants set the North Country in their sights. Unlike the Rocky Mountain fur trade, however, few white trappers wandered the lakes and streams of Minnesota. Rather, the bulk of the fur was collected by Dakota and Ojibwa hunters who in turn traded them to white trade merchants.
During the early days of the fur market, the trade between merchants and native hunters was fair — trade merchants sold valuable goods in return for valuable goods. For those living in the North Country, primarily Ojibwa and Dakota, the trade was lucrative and offered an avenue to increase their wealth and power in the region’s political sphere.
By the dawn of the 19th century, however, things were beginning to change. The Americans had purchased “interest” in the North Country from France through the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Two years later, the United States sent Zebulon Pike to Dakota land to broker a deal that would allow the U.S. to build a fort in the region. A deal was struck.
The United States bought 100,000 acres of Dakota land for a price tag to be determined later. The Dakota would have an ally in their own land for which to conduct business, meaning they would no longer have to purchase overpriced items from Ojibwa traders who had access to Euro/American trade goods to the north. Though the money aspect of the treaty was hazy at best, both sides felt they had gained an upper hand.
As the years followed, the price of fur began to drop, and the market began to decline. Unfortunately for the Dakota, they had found themselves dependent on trade goods for survival, and the fur trade was their chief means of procuring these goods. It didn’t take long before they ran into debt. The furs the Dakota obtained were losing value, and the animals that bore them were becoming scarce from overharvesting.
White trade merchants, too, began to suffer from the demise of the fur trade. Fortunes had been sunk into buying trade goods intended to be sold to Dakota hunters who could no longer afford to buy them.
The only viable resource the Dakota had left was land. In 1851, through the Treaty of Traverse des Sioux and the Treaty of Mendota, Dakota leaders ceded 24 million acres of land to the United States in return for a mere $1.66 million that would be paid in annuity payments. In addition, a strip of land along the Minnesota River would be set aside for the Dakota as their new home.
The treaty helped the plight of the Dakota, but only temporarily. In 1858, they once again found themselves facing financial ruin. This time, they sold reservation land on the east side of the river to the United States for 30 cents an acre, a sum that totaled $266,880. Because of the traders papers signed in 1851, however, nearly all of that sum was taken by trade merchants.
By 1862, the plight of the Dakota had reached a dire state. The price of trade goods had become increasingly high, and the Dakota found themselves deep into debt. To make matters worse, the annuity payment for the sale of their lands, which was scheduled to be paid in June, was late.
Rumors, fueled by trade merchants, spread on the reservation that due to the Civil War being fought in the south, the annuity payment would not be made and may never be paid again.
By August 1862, the Dakota on the reservation were starving and several people perished because of it. The annuity payment had still not been made, and the trade merchants were beginning to believe the rumors and closed their doors to the starving Dakota.
In his infamous remark, after being asked what to do to alleviate the plight of the Dakota, trade merchant Andrew Myrick proclaimed, “So far as I care, if they are starving, let them eat grass or their own dung.”
The seeds for war were sown, and it wouldn’t be long before chaos would reign in the state. In McLeod County, white settlers were trying their best to live life amid a Civil War that had called many young men south to fight the rebels. Little did they know that a war just as deadly, and possibly more terrifying, was brewing much closer to home.
To be continued.