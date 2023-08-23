Few stories are as thrilling as those of the early settlers.

These people were tough, hardy, and in many cases, brave. They endured all that the frontier could throw at them. Some couldn’t take the rigors of life in the West and moved back East. Others, however, not only endured the hardships, but thrived in them — as was the case for Oliver Cromwell Pierce.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road NW, Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.

Tags