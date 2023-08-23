Few stories are as thrilling as those of the early settlers.
These people were tough, hardy, and in many cases, brave. They endured all that the frontier could throw at them. Some couldn’t take the rigors of life in the West and moved back East. Others, however, not only endured the hardships, but thrived in them — as was the case for Oliver Cromwell Pierce.
Born to Oliver and Tabitha Pierce in 1835, the young Mr. Pierce lived his boyhood years in Essex, Massachusetts. In those days, it seemed people entered adulthood at much younger ages than today, and for Oliver it was no different. At the age of 16, he left home and joined the ranks of the seafaring men of the East Coast. For six years he worked for a commercial fisherman. A great scare came at the age of 22 when his ship was caught in a storm and went down. The young sailor luckily made it back to shore, but his days as a seaman were over, and he set his sights on the West.
In the spring of 1857, Pierce found himself in the company of 27 men who intended to travel to Hutchinson. They began the trip by boat, then took to the rails. Eventually the “easy” transportation ran out, however, and the party was forced to make the remainder of the journey by ox-pulled wagons. Finally, on May 19, they reached their destination.
There wasn’t much to Hutchinson in 1857. A handful of log buildings erected along the southern banks of the Crow River was about all the town amounted to. For men like Oliver, initial appearances didn’t matter – they viewed the fertile soil, the clear waters and the mix of timber and prairie as a place with plenty of potential for growth. Within the first year, Pierce cut and hauled logs for a cabin, built the cabin, and broke ground for a field to grow crops.
The first few years of life on the frontier were tough, but all of it would pale in comparison to what came in August 1862. Reports reached Hutchinson of devastating attacks on settlements and farmsteads by Dakota war parties. Many settlers chose to flee the area, but Pierce was not one of them. He, along with several other residents, began working to erect a stockade in what is now Library Square.
A home guard was created, and Pierce was selected as first lieutenant. In September of that year, Hutchinson was attacked by a large war party led by Little Crow, and Pierce was one of the local men who defended the town from the stockade.
They did so both successfully and unsuccessfully. Though the stockade was not attacked directly, most of the surrounding town was destroyed. Later, Pierce was involved in another skirmish as he and others were ambushed on the north side of Belle Lake – they retreated to the stockade with 13 mounted warriors chasing them.
In October 1862, Pierce was married in the stockade to Harriet Jones. Together, they had eight children and raised them on the farm Oliver built upon arriving in Hutchinson.
In addition to being an early settler and defender of his community, Oliver Pierce was also an active person in Hutch. He was a town official, a leader of the co-op, and secretary of Acoma and Lynn Fire Insurance Association – later made director of the organization. In addition, he was vice president of the Farmer’s Elevator Association and president of the board of directors for Hutchinson Farmer’s Livestock Shipping Association.
Sadly, Oliver Pierce passed away July 23, 1911. Though he was gone, he left a legacy that few other community members could hope to attain — a settler, an organizer, a defender, a community leader and a family man. He was a model pioneer in every sense.
—
Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road NW, Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.