The morning of Sept. 4 dawned like any other, only on this day, the town of Hutchinson would come under attack by Little Crow and a large force of warriors. The town had a well-built stockade, and several community settlers sought shelter in the fort, yet many families stayed in their homes that were within eyesight of the stockade. One such family was the Adams.
Jack and Harriet Adams were young, he 24 and she 18. They were both born somewhere in New York. Sometime prior to 1860, the couple married and joined the movement west. They chose to settle southeast of the Hutchinson village on a farm that sat along the west bank of the Crow River and overlooked the town. Like most settlers of the time, the Adams came to the area to raise crops and a family. In the 1860 census, they were listed as owning property valued at $500, and holding $160 in personal wealth. In March 1862, the couple had their first child, a little girl named Johanna.
Sometime in the morning of Sept. 4, Little Crow’s men reached the village of Hutchinson. They had engaged in fighting near Acton when they came upon a force of militia heading to Forest City. The militia were caught off guard and began retreating toward Hutchinson where they could fend off the attackers from the stockade.
There’s little doubt that the Adams family heard the gunshots from their home, and quite possibly even watched as the Native Americans advanced from the north toward the village. One can only imagine the scene — families living on farms within eyesight of the stockade, frantically fleeing their homes with crying children, stricken with fear and racing for the safety of the stockade in an attempt to beat the force of warriors. Several made it, yet three families were overrun — the Bielkes, Spaudes and Adams.
Little is known about the escape of the Adams family. Living southeast of the fort, it’s likely that the family saw the warriors closing in on the village and chose to flee for the fort. They hitched a wagon and the three of them raced to Hutchinson. One can deduce that the warriors had made it to the fort before the Adams did, that the Native Americans were swinging around the southeast corner of Hutchinson in order to surround the village and stood between the fort and the family.
Gunshots were fired at the wagon and they jumped off, likely intending to run for cover. One bullet struck Jack and he fell. Harriet supposed that he was killed. The Native Americans closed in on mother and daughter. When they reached them, they tore the 6-month-old from her mother’s grasp, and in one swift motion, grabbed her by the ankles and dashed her against the wagon wheel repeatedly until she was dead. Jack was able to escape, but no record could be found to what happened afterward. Harriet was dragged away and taken prisoner.
Not much is known about Harriet’s captivity. The vast majority of captives were young women and children. Many of the women suffered personal depredations at the hands of their captives, yet many others were treated fairly and, in some cases, received protection from Native Americans they had previously known or who were good samaritans. In the case of Harriet, she was protected by friendly Dakota who, according to an account from Henry Sibley, treated her as a sister and not a captive.
Her good treatment by her captors could not disguise Harriet’s mental scars, however. One can only imagine the suffering inflicted by witnessing their only child murdered in brutal fashion. In any case, the episode had a severe traumatic effect on Harriet. She recounted her tale to a group of captives being held in the same camp.
Minnie Carrigan, who was also a captive, related how the group of women sat together: “While we stayed in Camp Release, I heard some of the saddest stories I ever heard. These stories were told in English and were translated to me by Mary Schwandt. Mrs. Adams told the following story: They were moving to Hutchinson when the Indians overtook them. The Indians shot at them and they jumped off the wagon. Her husband was wounded and got away, but she supposed he was killed. Then they took her baby from her arms and dashed its brains out on a wagon wheel. She was taken prisoner. She laughed while telling her story and said she could not cry for her child.”
Sometime after the battle of Hutchinson, a scouting party from the town was out southeast of the village when they came across the remains of Johanna Adams lying on the prairie at the spot where the family was overrun. Her body was taken to town where it was recognized and later buried in the public cemetery. It is one of two Adams’ headstones, one listed as Johanna, the other as John (Jack). Neither show a recorded birth date or date of death.
There would be no more major battles in McLeod County after the attack on Hutchinson, yet the troubles were not over as small war parties were still present in the Big Woods region through the month of September. In the weeks to come, more would find themselves under attack. For a few white settlers in the region, and the Dakota nation as a whole, the hardships were far from over.
To be continued.