The war was not going well for the Dakota, and Little Crow knew it. He’d hoped to combine his forces with the war parties of other Dakota leaders and overtake Fort Ridgely before reinforcements strengthened the garrison. Taking the fort meant capturing artillery pieces, weapons, and ammunition necessary to defeat Union troops that were sure to arrive sooner or later. With proper weaponry, and a collective force of more than 1,000 Dakota warriors, Little Crow felt he could take New Ulm, Mankato, and march north along the Minnesota River into Fort Snelling before a large scale, relief effort by the United States military could be undertaken. Unfortunately, for the Chief, he faced difficulty in convincing other leaders, many of whom preferred isolated attacks on settlers, into a full-scale war effort against the U.S. military. Little Crow got his wish. On Aug. 20, he attacked the fort with 400 warriors and almost overtook it, yet failed due to a severe thunderstorm driving the attackers away. The fort was attacked again on Aug. 22. This time with a force of 800 to 1,000; however, the warriors broke rank and ran for cover due to the effective use of the fort’s artillery pieces. By Aug. 28, taking the fort was no longer an option as it had been reinforced with 1,200 men under the command of Col. Sibley. With a defeat at New Ulm, as well as being unsuccessful at the battles for Fort Ridgely, it proved that even when Dakota forces merged and outnumbered the whites 4 to 1, they could not win large battles without possessing artillery.
With Little Crow’s goals of uniting the Dakota into a single fighting unit hindered, Dakota leaders held a council to discuss what to do next. A white captive later recalled that Little Crow and 21 others sat in a semi-circle with a pot of dog meat stewing over the fire. Ironically, an American flag flew on a staff nearby. One by one the men stood and addressed the council, after which they dipped a ladle into the stew and ate. It was decided that half of the warriors, roughly 100 would march up the Minnesota River and try to capture supplies from New Ulm, which had recently been evacuated after two unsuccessful Dakota attempts to take the town. Meanwhile, Little Crow would head into the Big Woods with the other half of the warriors to protect the main force’s flank as well as attack the towns of Hutchinson, Acton, Forest City and Paynesville.
On Sept. 2, while a force of about 200 Dakota attacked an encampment at Birch Coulee, Little Crow was deep in the Big Woods near Acton with his 100 warriors. Here, a squabble broke out and the party divided into two factions. One faction wished to attack Hutchinson and Forest City, while Little Crow favored attacking further north where the stockades were smaller and not as stout. Those who remained loyal to Little Crow, about 40 warriors, broke camp the next morning but immediately encountered 64 white militia men marching to Forest City. The other 60 warriors came to Little Crow’s aid, and together they routed the militia men who retreated toward Hutchinson. Little Crow, and 60 of the 100 warriors pursued the militia toward Hutchinson where they encountered the home guard waiting behind a well-built stockade.
Though Little Crow and his warriors didn’t destroy the stockade, they effectively destroyed the town while its defenders stayed safe behind the stockade walls. Two families — Bilke and Spaude — were attacked while trying to flee for the safety of the stockade. Mrs. Spaude, and her two children were found the morning following the attack. All three were killed at close range.
Little Crow and his force fled the Big Woods shortly after the battle for Hutchinson — a council was being conducted Sept. 7 at Hazelwood, and Little Crow’s presence was needed.
The battle for Hutchinson was the largest battle in McLeod County, yet it wouldn’t be an isolated incident in the region as a second, smaller wave of attacks would happen in the weeks to come … to be continued.