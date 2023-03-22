The year was 1857. The region known as McLeod County was relatively new. A handful of settlers had already moved into the area and were living in and around the few small settlements that were scattered throughout the landscape. Be that as it may, human population was sparse at best and for the most part, the county was considered wilderness — an area outside of what one would call “civilized” at that time.

Living in this expanse of empty country was a man named William Getchell. Like most, he knew the potential dangers of living in Minnesota’s “back country.” In addition to the wild predators that roamed the countryside, weather, and pestilence could have deadly consequences. Of the dangers presented on the frontier, however; other people could be the most perilous of all — theft, assault, even murder were genuine threats in sparsely populated areas so far from the law and order back east.

