The year was 1857. The region known as McLeod County was relatively new. A handful of settlers had already moved into the area and were living in and around the few small settlements that were scattered throughout the landscape. Be that as it may, human population was sparse at best and for the most part, the county was considered wilderness — an area outside of what one would call “civilized” at that time.
Living in this expanse of empty country was a man named William Getchell. Like most, he knew the potential dangers of living in Minnesota’s “back country.” In addition to the wild predators that roamed the countryside, weather, and pestilence could have deadly consequences. Of the dangers presented on the frontier, however; other people could be the most perilous of all — theft, assault, even murder were genuine threats in sparsely populated areas so far from the law and order back east.
Just as it is in 2023, threatening people came in all forms back in 1857. A stranger, a neighbor, a so-called friend, an employee, or even a family member could turn on another given extreme circumstances. On a summer day in 1857, according to the old Glencoe Register, it just so happened that three unknown men brought trouble to William Getchell’s home between Koniska and Glencoe.
They were Dakota men, a gang of 10 young men who made their presence known to Getchell as he went about his daily routine. In a threatening manner, they made their way into his residence and began taking what they pleased. Getchell, however, refused to back down to the men and threatened them until they left. Frustrated with their plans being foiled, the gang made their way to the next house where they made away with several items, then moved on to another neighbor, and yet another after that.
The old saying that “news traveled fast in the west” rang true on that day as the alarm was spread that a small group of thieves were in the area and were targeting homes. Determined to stop the act, a number of settlers formed a party to go and stop the trouble before it spread further. They followed the path of the 10 men and soon came upon them and confronted them. One of the 10 made to fight and raised the butt of his rifle to strike at the settlers, but stopped as another man stood between them and ordered the would-be assailant to stand down. Satisfied that there would be no more problems, the party of settlers returned to their homes.
The trouble with thieves was not over, however, as three unknown Dakota men, presumed to be of the same “gang” showed up at another settler’s home a few days later. The three men made off with a double barreled shotgun and $20 before a group of vigilante settlers caught up with them and demanded they return the item and the money before letting them go.
It wasn’t the first, and it certainly wasn’t the last round of crime during the early years of the county. Theft between neighbors, strange drifters in the area, and even a murder in 1881 would mark the early days of the county as a potentially risky time to live. Be that as it may, one could certainly argue that the risk of crime is just as prevalent in today’s world as it was back then. I guess it just goes to prove in history, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.