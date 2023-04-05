Violet Jessop

Of all the passengers on the RMS Titanic, there was one with a story so remarkable that it may stand as the most fascinating of all the survivors. Her name was Violet Jessop, and she was either the luckiest or unluckiest person to ever travel the seas.

 Wikipedia

It was April 15, 111 years ago, when the famed RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Most history enthusiasts know the backstory of the Titanic, the “unsinkable” ship that set sail on April 10, 1912, from Southampton, England. After a brief stop in Queenstown, on April 11 the vessel “set sail” for New York City. Unfortunately, the ship’s maiden voyage was cut short as it brushed an iceberg approximately 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. As you probably know, 1,503 of the 2,208 passengers perished in the freezing waters of the North Atlantic. It stands as one of the worst maritime disasters in modern history.

