It was April 15, 111 years ago, when the famed RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.
Most history enthusiasts know the backstory of the Titanic, the “unsinkable” ship that set sail on April 10, 1912, from Southampton, England. After a brief stop in Queenstown, on April 11 the vessel “set sail” for New York City. Unfortunately, the ship’s maiden voyage was cut short as it brushed an iceberg approximately 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. As you probably know, 1,503 of the 2,208 passengers perished in the freezing waters of the North Atlantic. It stands as one of the worst maritime disasters in modern history.
Survivors of the Titanic would never forget the scene that unfolded before their eyes on that fateful night — their stories would echo in the history vaults for years to come. Of all the passengers, however, there was one with a story so remarkable that it may stand as the most fascinating of all the survivors. Her name was Violet Jessop, and she was either the luckiest or unluckiest person to ever travel the seas.
Violet Constance Jessop was born on Oct. 2, 1887. At a young age, she was stricken with tuberculosis. Despite a doctor’s diagnosis that she would perish, the young girl survived the illness and grew to adulthood where she entered the working world as a stewardess aboard a ship called the Orinoco.
In 1911, Violet began working as a stewardess aboard the RMS Olympic. On Sept. 20, 1911, the Olympic collided with a British warship known as the HMS Hawkeye. Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the Olympic was able to pull into port. Be that as it may, a collision at sea would be enough to deter many people from continuing to work in the maritime passenger field, but not Violet. She continued working on the Olympic until April 1912 when she was transferred to its sister ship, the RMS Titanic.
Of course, Jessop’s duration aboard the Titanic was short lived. Just four days after beginning her stint aboard the ship, it sank. She would later go on to share her story of how she was brought up to the deck to demonstrate how to “behave” for the non-English speaking passengers. Eventually, she was ordered into a lifeboat No. 16 and was given a baby to look after. The following morning she and the other survivors were rescued by the RMS Carpathia.
One would assume that two maritime disasters would relinquish any desire to work aboard another ship, yet Violet Jessop continued on. During World War I, the career stewardess worked on the HMHS Britannic, yet another sister ship to the RMS Titanic. It had been converted into a hospital ship. For reasons that remain a mystery, the Britannic sank on Nov. 21, 1916, after an unexplained explosion that was possibly caused by a German mine or a torpedo from a German U-Boat.
Thirty-two people were killed as the ship sank, and Violet was nearly one of them — the moving propellers of the sinking ship were shredding the lifeboats that were near. Jessop jumped overboard and suffered a severe head injury, yet again, she survived. In an ironic twist of fate, two of Britannic’s survivors, in addition to Violet, were also survivors of the Titanic.
Jessop retired in 1950. She was once contacted, by phone, by a stranger who asked if she had been given a baby aboard Titanic’s lifeboat No. 16. “Yes,” replied Violet. “I was that baby,” said the caller before hanging up. It may have been a prank, yet Violet maintained that she had never shared that story before then.
Violet Jessop died in 1971 at the age of 83. To say she lived a life filled with events would be an understatement. Depending on how you look at it, she is either lucky or unlucky — you may not have wanted to board the same ship as she, or you might possibly want to stay close to her side had you done so. Either way, one thing is for certain. Violet Jessop was the only “unsinkable” thing aboard the Titanic that fateful April night.
