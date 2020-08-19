They left Hutchinson the morning of Saturday, Aug. 16, 1862. There were nine men altogether, and they were headed toward Fort Snelling. Their goal was to enlist in the Union Army. The war against the rebels in the South was raging, and President Lincoln had given the call for all able-bodied men to enlist.
Another group of men left their homes that day as well, only their purpose was not to enlist, but rather to feed themselves. There were four of them, Dakota men of the Rice Creek village on the reservation. Their objective was to hunt the Big Woods in Meeker County.
Life on the reservation had been tough over the past year, and many were starving. With hope, they would bring back some much-needed meat to the hungry families back on the reservation.
Sunday, Aug. 17, 1862, dawned like most Sundays on the frontier. Faith, family and a meal was the order of the day on this sabbath. For the four Dakota men hunting in the Big Woods, however, faith was of little value that day. Their hunt was unsuccessful. They were hungry and resentful of the farms and settlers they passed that day.
Upon reaching Acton, they came across a fence line where they discovered a hen’s nest filled with eggs. One man took an egg, another scorned him for stealing. An argument ensued, one where the young men accused one another of cowardice and fear of the white, men. It resulted in the foursome heading to the home of Robinson Jones where they would prove their bravery. They taunted Jones and another man who was present. Accounts vary as to what happened next, but what is fact is that the four men found themselves racing to their village after killing five white settlers.
The news was received at the reservation. Many of the young Dakota men clamored for war, stating that the timing to chase white people out of the region was right — most fighting-aged men were south fighting the rebels, and the farms and settlements would be easy to take. Several leaders agreed, and on the morning of Aug. 18, war parties set out into the countryside to attack settlers.
By the end of the day, they had attacked and destroyed the reservation agency, ambushed and killed 25 soldiers at the Redwood Ferry, and raided several farms near the reservation.
News reached the white settlements almost immediately. In Hutchinson, the alarm was sounded by Capt. George C. Whitcomb, who had arrived from Forest City. Nine Hutchinson men were intercepted on their way to St. Paul by a courier who told of the news, and they immediately turned around and began the march back to Hutchinson to defend their homes.
In Glencoe, a home guard was mustered and a stockade was erected almost immediately. The town would become a stopping place for refuges fleeing east, and the fort was named Fort Skedaddle.
In Hutchinson, the creation of a home guard and erection of a stockade took a bit more coaxing, however. A roll was drawn up, but few of the men put down their signatures. In disgust, three of town’s women — Julia Ells, Ellen Pendergast Harrington and Sarah Harrington — volunteered for guard duty and shamed the men into joining. In 12 days, a stockade was up.
The first week of the war saw some of the most brutal attacks, as well as some of the bravest acts. Settlers in the countryside felt the full wrath of the war parties. Men, women and children were killed in cruel fashion. There were several Dakota people, however, who did what they could to help the settlers escape the bloodshed. Often, settlers were forewarned by Dakota friends to leave their farms as they would soon be attacked. In the case of John Other Day, a famous Dakota warrior, he safely escorted a large party of refugees across the state.
For McLeod County, the worst was yet to come. In the weeks ahead, several families would find themselves victims of attacks. Yet, even those who made the safety of the stockade would face uncertainty as an attack was soon on the way. It would be a true test to the resolve of the settlers living in the region.
To be continued.