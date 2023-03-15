A 1930 view of downtown Glencoe

This is what downtown Glencoe looked like when Clare Michaelson worked at the Pure Oil Station.

 Postcard courtesy of the McLeod County Historical Society

It was a late summer evening in 1934. Clare Michaelson, a young Glencoe man, was going about his duties at Glencoe’s Pure Oil Station. Clare was an admirable person. He’d lived in Glencoe for 17 years — it was the place he called home, the place where he’d spent his childhood and grew to be a man. In 1934, he was 23 years old and a newlywed, having married a Glencoe girl named Elizabeth Hoffard.

The young couple lived in and looked to raise their family in the Glencoe area. With a good job, and many years ahead of them, the future seemed bright for the young couple. Then came that fateful evening on Aug. 18, 1934.

