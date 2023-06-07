McLeod County is rich in history. Since its inception in 1856, the region has gone through good times, many hardships, and many obstacles that have threatened its very existence. To tell a complete story, one would have to go back to prehistoric times, but, unfortunately, history often is lacking when it comes to that era. What history we do know well, however, begins long before the county lines were drawn, and people began immigrating. For that, we can go all the way back to the eras of the fur trade, exploration, and early politics in the North Country.

What would become Minnesota, and McLeod County, began in 1836 when the Wisconsin territory was created. While Wisconsin, east of the Mississippi, was attracting a few settlers and becoming more “civilized,” the land west of the St. Croix River was referred to by some as the territory’s “no man’s land,” as it was void of any settlements and under the jurisdiction of the Dakota and Ojibwa.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.

Tags