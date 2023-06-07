McLeod County is rich in history. Since its inception in 1856, the region has gone through good times, many hardships, and many obstacles that have threatened its very existence. To tell a complete story, one would have to go back to prehistoric times, but, unfortunately, history often is lacking when it comes to that era. What history we do know well, however, begins long before the county lines were drawn, and people began immigrating. For that, we can go all the way back to the eras of the fur trade, exploration, and early politics in the North Country.
What would become Minnesota, and McLeod County, began in 1836 when the Wisconsin territory was created. While Wisconsin, east of the Mississippi, was attracting a few settlers and becoming more “civilized,” the land west of the St. Croix River was referred to by some as the territory’s “no man’s land,” as it was void of any settlements and under the jurisdiction of the Dakota and Ojibwa.
In 1848 the Wisconsin territory became a state with boundaries as they currently are. This meant the no man’s land west of the St. Croix was virtually on its own. While it was no longer part of Wisconsin, much of the region was still part of St. Croix County, a Wisconsin county. Those living in the no man’s land, including St. Croix, were split on whether to remain Wisconsin Territory, or to create a new territory. In August of that year, a meeting was held at Stillwater where Henry H. Sibley of Mendota was elected a delegate for the no man’s land. Sibley introduced a bill to Congress to create a new territory – the bill passed, and “Minnesota Territory” was created in 1849.
The new territory encompassed a large swath of land with fertile soil, crystal clear lakes and bountiful game. It was clear that settlements would follow soon. There was one obstacle, however, as the “sphere of influence” that was the territory’s boundary was really something that only existed on paper. The land was largely under the jurisdiction of the Dakota and Ojibwa – two nations with a combined population of more than 26,000 people who lived on and ruled over most of the territory. It was a stark contrast to the roughly 4,000 white Americans living in the territory. What the Minnesota Territory lacked in population, however, was made up for with goods and gold from the federal government. With money to back it up, the federal government bought Dakota and Ojibwa land for pennies on the dollar. Although the treaties made during the purchase would bring about issues later, they opened land for settlements, county lines and roads.
With land available, a floodtide of immigrants flocked to the territory and began preempting claims. The most sought-after areas were those that combined a good mix of woods, prairie and fresh water. The land that became McLeod County offered a good amount of all three.
The first settlers to enter the would-be county began filtering in as early as 1854 at a time when the region was basically a wilderness. By 1855, a few settlements, or “camps,” began to appear and started attracting immigrants. It was at this same time that the territorial government was drawing county lines. During this period, a few large counties encompassed much of the land west of the Mississippi. What would become McLeod County was in the realm of Nicollet, Sibley and Pierce counties. In 1856, as the territorial government was working to create smaller counties, the county of McLeod was born — named after Martin McLeod, who had brought a party of settlers to the area and created the town of Glencoe a year prior. In a strange and almost comical twist, the two most southern townships of the county, Round Grove and Penn, were initially part of Sibley County, yet added to McLeod because of a poker hand in which Martin McLeod beat Henry Sibley.
The entire history of McLeod County is deep and far too complex to be thoroughly explained in a short article. There were many factors preceding 1856 that were part of the county’s creation, and there were many events after that which would shape its identity. To sum it up, when it comes to McLeod County, there is just far more to the story than one can learn all at once.
