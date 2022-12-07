top story
MORE TO THE STORY:
— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.
Tags
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson High School names November Students of the Month
- Hutchinson to install 51 cameras
- FOOTBALL: One challenge remains for Tigers
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- State income tax brackets change by 7%
- Candy Cane Parade is Dec. 8
- Donation boosts Ridgewater machine tool tech students
- Ridgewater Foundation adds three community board volunteer members
- DANCE: Showstoppers stepping out of their comfort zone
- Crow River Singers present 'Joy to the World' in two concert performances