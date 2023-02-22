The first phase of a major Morningside Drive project in Glencoe was completed in 2005. This year, the long-term project received recognition from the Minnesota County Engineer’s Association.
MCEA president Brian Pogodzinski attended the Feb. 7 McLeod County Board meeting to present his organization’s special projects award.
“This award is given to projects that are exceptional, unique and rare in character and scope,” he said. “This award is not given out every year. In fact, for the past six years, the special award project has only been given out one other time.”
He lauded work on Morningside Drive as a local and regional connection, with planning dating back to the 1960s. Since then, the work was identified in numerous studies and plans, calling for construction of a highway where no previous road existed through much of the corridor. Barriers to the project were numerous, including the need for a realigned intersection with U.S. Highway 212. But the final phase was completed this past year, including a half mile of new roadway from north to south on Glencoe’s east side.
“This final phase included a roundabout at the north end of the project to accommodate large turning traffic volumes from nearby middle and high schools. This included new rail crossings with a relocated siding track, the only signalized pedestrian rail crossing in the city, and the permanent closure of two nearby rail crossings,” Pogodzinski said. “It also included the removal of two homes, constructing the final trail segment, which connected two existing trail systems, (and) an improved expanded stormwater retention area for local flood mitigation.”
Andrew Engel, assistant McLeod County engineer, said many parties deserved recognition for helping.
“The city of Glencoe has been pushing for this project to go through for many years and has been a key partner,” he said.
He highlighted the firm SEH, as well, and the Buffalo Creek Watershed District for partnership on the Buffalo Creek crossing and stormwater mitigation. Twin Cities and Western Railroad, the MnDOT rail office, MnDOT state aid and Great River Energy were all vital as well.
“I also want to thank former county engineers John Brunkhorst and Rick Jonas,” Engel said. “This was all their vision. They’re the ones who pushed this through and made it happen.”
“It took everyone to get it done,” said McLeod County Board Member Doug Krueger. “After all these years it’s going to be something to remember. For a commissioner, it was quite an experience.”