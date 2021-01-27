Morris Bjurlin is the latest honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
Bjurlin is a constant source of help and encouragement to his neighbors along Juul Road Southwest, according to Mary Christensen, who nominated him.
“Morris is an awesome neighbor, not only for myself, but our entire neighborhood,” Christensen said. “(He’s) always snowblowing, shoveling, raking and helping neighbors. He has been a dedicated food shelf volunteer for years. A former teacher, he still connects with students and tutors. An avid reader, he is full of knowledge and love for all.”
Christensen described Bjurlin as a “humble man, one who does so many kind gestures. He expects nothing in return … He reads his daily paper, then walks it over to the neighbor to share.”
Recently, Bjurlin has been a big help to the Christensens when they travel to Rochester, where Mary’s husband, Jim, has been receiving medical care.
“He and his wife Mavis take our dog and love him,” Mary said. “He walks our dog. (In the) summertime, Morris will mow our lawn. He knows we like it groomed. We are so blessed to have Morris as our neighbor. Our entire block is blessed. Morris is the biggest asset in our friendly neighborhood.”
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees. Nomination forms are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library, though most are now closed because of the pandemic. Nomination forms are also available by request by e-mailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.