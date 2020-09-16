No McLeod County residents were in the hospital due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. However, a second county resident died from the disease Sept. 12.
The information was passed on to the County Board Tuesday morning by McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors. She said that since the start of the pandemic, 426 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, but that 389 were out of isolation.
Of local cases, 49 percent were Glencoe residents, 30 percent were Hutchinson residents, 7 percent were Lester Prairie residents, 6 percent were Winsted residents, another 6 percent were Silver Lake residents, and 1 percent were residents of Stewart, Plato and Brownton.
Public health is assisting those who are yet quarantined with essential services.