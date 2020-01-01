New Year’s Day is the perfect time to reflect on the past and look forward. In this issue of the Leader, we’ve done just that with our annual Year in Review. It’s an opportunity for readers to look back and think about all that happened during 2019.
Hutchinson has long enjoyed a reputation as a reading community. In November, Katy Hiltner, head librarian, appeared before the City Council to give her annual report to the city. A total of 17,347 people used the library in 2018, and 5,483 people participated in the library’s 143 programs.
Proof is also evident in the number of people participating each year in the One Book, One Community program. Book clubs are popular, with the library offering teen and adult book clubs and Crow River Winery hosting a Wine and Words monthly gathering.
Asa Hutchinson, one of the city’s founders, would be pleased with these numbers. He’s the reason we have a library. In about 1874, he donated two volumes and a half a lot of land for a library site. Others stepped up and donated money and books. The site of the first library is unknown, but from 1882 to 1887, it was in the back room of O.D. Hutchinson’s drug store. He served as the town’s acting librarian.
It wasn’t until 1901 a proposal was put before the voters to establish a free public library and levy taxes for its support. The measure passed and rooms were leased from the Hutchinson Telephone Co.
Two years later, the city was offered a $10,000 gift from Pittsburgh steel magnate Andrew Carnegie to build a library. When Hutchinson’s half lot proved to be too small, voters decided to place it in the public square. When the project came in $2,500 over budget, E.J. Stearns, library board member, headed east to ask for more money. He was successful, and the new library was dedicated in 1904. In 1985, a 10,000-square-foot expansion was added, tripling the library’s space.
Today, visitors to the library can explore the world of information and entertainment. Computer workstations offer free internet access and patrons using laptops, tablets or smartphones can access free Wi-Fi.
While the library offers many opportunities, most people think of it as the place for books.
If I had to pick a favorite this past year, it would be “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. It’s a wonderful book. I so admired Orlean because she never missed a trick. She covered the waterfront in terms, telling the story of the Los Angeles Public Library and the broader story of libraries and their importance in today’s society.
The book originally caught my eye because Orlean cleverly set up the story as a mystery. The question: Who started the fire on April 29, 1986, at the Los Angeles Public Library? During the seven-hour conflagration, the temperature reached 2,000 degrees and consumed 400,000 books and damaged 700,000 more.
It’s on this frame that she hangs her story, which covers topics ranging from the founding and history of the library to the popularity of e-books. Within this context she introduces readers to a motley crew of interesting characters.
All in all, an outstanding read. It’s not surprising it’s included in Pioneerland Library System’s Most Popular Books of 2019. Are your favorites on it?
ADULT FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Wolf Pack: A Joe Pickett Novel” by C.J. Box
3. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford
4. “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
5. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
6. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks
7. “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline
8. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci
9. “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford
10. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag
ADULT NONFICTION
1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
2. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover
3. “Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were” by Rachel Hollis
4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals” by Rachel Hollis
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann
6. “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance
7. “Love Thy Neighbor: A Muslim Doctor’s Struggle for Home in Rural America” by Ayaz Virji with Alan Eisenstock
8. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCullough
9. “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell
10. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean
JUVENILE
1. “Dog Man Series” written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey as George Beard and Harold Hutchins
2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series” by Jeff Kinney
3. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney
4. “The Third Wheel” by Jeff Kinney
5. “The Pigeon Has to go to School!” words and pictures by Mo Willems
6. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, illustrations by Mary Grandpre
7. “Llama Llama Loves to Read” by Anna Dewdney and Reed Duncan, illustrations by JT Morrow
8. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” by J.K. Rowling, illustrations by Mary Grandpre
9. “I Lost My Tooth!” by Mo Willems
10. “If You Give a Cat a Cupcake” written by Laura Numeroff, illustrations by Felicia Bond
YOUNG ADULT
1. “Blue Exorcist” by Kazue Kato
2. “Bleach Series” words and art by Tite Kubo
3. “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green
4. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
5. “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green
6. “The Maze Runner” by James Dashner
7. “The Seven Deadly Sins” by Nakaba Suzuki
8. “Lumberjanes” by Noelle Stevenson, Grace Ellis, artist Brooke Allen
9. “Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis
10. “Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak