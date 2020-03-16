Staying consistent with Emergency Executive Order 20-02 issued on March 15, 2020, by Governor Walz, the Minnesota State High School League has released a statement on participation limitations for spring activities.
- There will be no MSHSL activities and athletics. This includes all participation including, but not limited to training, practices, scrimmages, and contests.
- The previous MSHSL directive prohibiting scrimmages, contests and competitions with other MSHSL programs for Spring activities and athletics will continue until April 6, 2020.
"As of now, all activities scheduled at HHS are cancelled from March 16 through March 27," Hutchinson activities director Thayne Johnson said in a statement. "Practices are scheduled to resume on March 30 and competitions are set to resume on April 6. We are waiting for more information from MDE, the Department of Health, and the MSHSL as we move forward."
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available and as decisions are made.
— Vinny Harvieux