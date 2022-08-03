Chances are you’ve seen or head the word — NAMI. It stands for National Alliance for Mental Illness. Its the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. It has more than 600 state and affiliate organizations across the country. Among the new affiliates is NAMI McLeod County.

Its goal is to raise mental health awareness through education, support and advocacy in McLeod county and surrounding areas by providing a support system that brings continuity across mental health social services to fulfill the needs of our communities.

Tags