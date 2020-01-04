How would you like a ride in a flying taxi?
A Hutchinson native is among a group of South Dakota State University students designing a drone capable of carrying a human of up to 250 pounds.
"It's a cool project," said Isaac Smithee, 21, a senior mechanical engineering student at SDSU. "There's a couple of potential uses. We're mostly focusing on the human transportation aspect. This could essentially be an Uber or a taxi depending on how we market it."
Smithee and his team of six others envision an application that can be pulled up on the phone to call a drone to a person's location. The phone screen could be used to tell the drone where to fly, and it would take the person to their destination.
"It could also be for personal use," Smithee said. "Let's say here in the Midwest, a farmer wants to go to a nearby town. They could very easily get into their drone and tell it to go."
Smithee works with three other mechanical engineering students, two business students and a mechanical engineering graduate student on the two-semester project. It's part of SDSU's senior design project capstone all mechanical engineering students must complete. The team had other options, including the creation of a remote control snowblower and industry contracting, but settled on the NASA University Student Design Challenge.
"It said to do something that's new or novel in the field of aeronomics. That's it. We were given a lot of freedom," Smithee said. "So we as a group decided on this air taxi function and proposed it to NASA, and by some miracle we got the funding."
NASA provided the project, dubbed ATLAS Air Transportation, with half of an $80,000 grant just before Thanksgiving. The second half will come if the team can raise at least $2,000 through crowdsourcing. The team's crowdfunding page can be found at tinyurl.com/uqh72q2 until Jan. 17. If you want to follow the project, it is on Facebook as ATLAS Air Transportation and on Twitter and Instagram as ATLAS AT20.
The deadline is Nov. 2, 2020, and the capstone class concludes this spring.
“First we need to validate our preliminary design,” Smithee said.
The team will then use that proof of concept to build a large-scale battery-powered drone to be named "Albatross." Early experiments will call for remote control piloting, but the plan is for Albatross to ultimately be autonomous.
“This is such an incredible opportunity for these students," said assistant professor Todd Letcher, who oversees the drone team. "Never before have we had an $80,000 senior design project. This is a chance to work on something a lot of people care about and that NASA cares about and is willing to support at a high level.”
"We are still kind of in shock," Smithee said.
He said that if a drone can be designed to carry up to 250 pounds to haul a person, it's conceivable one could be designed to haul packages or construction equipment.
"That would require quite a bit of different software," he said. "One hundred kilograms of dead weight is different than a person. But if it has the capability, why not?"