When it comes to the trades, McLeod County is home to champions.

Earlier this month, Ridgewater electrician program students Emma Becker of rural Glencoe and Justin Frick of rural Hutchinson earned top honors at The Ideal National Championship. After competing in skill challenges related to their chosen profession, the 19-year-old couple came home with a trophy and memories of a record-setting achievement. Becker was the first woman to make it to the finals in the apprentice competition, quickly making her a crowd favorite. And while Frick was bumped out of the competition just a little earlier, he teamed up with a professional in a team competition and together they took first place.

