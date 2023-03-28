Navigating a “new normal” is the theme of Naomi Schliesman’s exhibit “Turning Point” at Hutchinson Center for the Arts. It’s showing through April 21, with an opportunity to meet the artist during a reception 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

“... (The) ‘Turning Point,’ exhibition is about how we have had to learn to pivot and turn at different opportunities,” Schliesman said, “especially with COVID, working from home, homeschooling, self-care, and trying to navigate a ‘new normal’ that has us both online and off-line.”

