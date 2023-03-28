Navigating a “new normal” is the theme of Naomi Schliesman’s exhibit “Turning Point” at Hutchinson Center for the Arts. It’s showing through April 21, with an opportunity to meet the artist during a reception 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
“... (The) ‘Turning Point,’ exhibition is about how we have had to learn to pivot and turn at different opportunities,” Schliesman said, “especially with COVID, working from home, homeschooling, self-care, and trying to navigate a ‘new normal’ that has us both online and off-line.”
Looking at Schliesman’s business card, she lists multiple skills including interdisciplinary artist, art career consultant, artist organizer, curator and educator. She also has earned four degrees including a master’s degree in fine art, and she is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist whose work has been exhibited at venues in major cities across the country.
And now she is exhibiting in Hutchinson.
Working in both 2D and 3D, Molly Rivera, executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, said Schliesman uses the typical materials you’d expect, alongside everyday items. What sets this artist’s work apart from others is that she shifts their purpose and structure.
“For example, taking earplugs out of context and manipulating them in a way that distorts their original structure and ends in a piece that is both enticing and curious, while steeped in meaning,” Rivera said. “Her use of color and form is also incredibly eye-catching. Each piece has a presence on its own, but when put together with the rest of the show there is an energy throughout the space and a vibrancy that draws you in.”
Schliesman plays with juxtaposition in her work. Viewers should take note of hard versus soft, domestic versus institutional, and interior versus exterior.
“These contrasting ideas are layered throughout the entire show,”