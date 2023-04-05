As the trimester comes to a close I am reflecting on how things went, making adjustments and planning for the final trimester of the year. I was fortunate to teach a military history course this winter and even more fortunate to have a military reenactor in my class as a paraprofessional.
One of the underlying themes of the course is trying to put ourselves in the shoes of the soldiers who fought these wars and for the students in my class they were able to do just that. Michael Stutelberg is a special education teacher and a paraprofessional here at New Century Academy. He has been involved in military reenactments and has been an extra in a handful of movie productions.
The fondest memory I have of high school was on Valentine’s Day my sophomore year. I was not the most engaged student in those days but my U.S. History teacher Mr. Borgert changed that in an instant. He walked into class dressed in a pinstripe suit, fedora hat, while carrying his violin/Tommy gun case. He spoke in a midwestern, gangster-era accent while never breaking character. He proceeded to teach us about the St. Valentine’s Day massacre in Chicago during the prohibition era. This kind of living history made a huge impact on me and as a teacher I am always striving to bring that type of enthusiasm to my classroom.
During the course of the trimester we were able to experience what soldiers wore and carried during WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam war as well. Students learned to appreciate the attention to detail that was put into each uniform and the functionality of every piece of equipment. A few students were even able to field test some of the cold weather gear worn in Europe.
At New Century Academy we are lucky enough to have staff members with a myriad of special skills and interests that allow us to offer some unique learning opportunities for our students. After taking this course our students will have a better understanding of the daily lives of our soldiers and have a bipartisan appreciation of their sacrifices. Building empathy for people from all walks of life is an important value in my classroom and I am glad to work for a school that shares those same values.