The Community Projects Class at New Century Academy has been hard at work during the first half of the current trimester. This class is being piloted this year as an elective course that offers a blend of civics, economics, and sociology standards. The 21 students involved in the course started with testing to determine their strengths. The goal was for the students to know themselves better as they become team members to their classmates.
The class then had to research at least one nonprofit organization in Hutchinson and submit the information they gathered about the history of the organization, their mission, how they impact the community, and why it was important for them to know about this organization. Students were surprised to learn about all that is here within our community. Hutchinson has more than 300 nonprofits after all!
After a few weeks of learning more about themselves and learning about community happenings in Hutchinson came the “big” task. Students were required to create groups with classmates that would empower them and help them complete one “big” project. Students also heard from several guest speakers from local nonprofits such as Molly Rivera from the Center for the Arts, Marsha Anderson from Equul Access, and Jamie Broll from the Hutchinson Theater Company. Each group then selected a nonprofit organization that interests them and designed a project that would meet a need of their nonprofit.
Here is an overview of the projects they are working on:
- Three students are working to recreate a sign for Historic Hutch.
- One student is committing time to volunteering at Heart of Minnesota Humane Society.
- One student is doing an art supply drive for the Mural Project with the Chamber of Commerce and volunteering at RiverSong this summer.
- Two students are addressing marketing needs at NCA.
- Five students are creating a fundraiser for Hutchinson Theater Company/Center for the Arts.
- Two are designing a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity.
- Four students are coordinating a half-day of volunteering at Equul Access.
- Additionally, two students, junior Alyssa May and sophomore Rylie Tixier, are creating storyboards with information on Little Crow and his involvement with the Dakota Conflict of 1862. When asked about his favorite part of the class, Tixier said, “I like bringing attention to Hutchinson’s History and telling the full story.”
From my perspective, New Century Academy has always been a bit of a mystery to the community. After nine years of teaching here, I encounter individuals who believe our school is private. I encounter people who have never heard of a charter school and how it differs from a traditional district school. These are not negatives by any means, but it is clear we have to make our school more well-known and understood.
My goal is in creating community connections, everyone can see the amazing people NCA students are. They are still learning and growing themselves, but they give me great hope for a brighter and kinder future.