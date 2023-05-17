The Community Projects Class at New Century Academy has been hard at work during the first half of the current trimester. This class is being piloted this year as an elective course that offers a blend of civics, economics, and sociology standards. The 21 students involved in the course started with testing to determine their strengths. The goal was for the students to know themselves better as they become team members to their classmates.

The class then had to research at least one nonprofit organization in Hutchinson and submit the information they gathered about the history of the organization, their mission, how they impact the community, and why it was important for them to know about this organization. Students were surprised to learn about all that is here within our community. Hutchinson has more than 300 nonprofits after all!

