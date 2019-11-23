There’s always something new to learn.
With that in mind, New Century Academy this past week broke away from its usual daily schedule to let students explore new subjects.
More commonly referred to as e-term, the weeklong exploratory term offers half- and full-day classes that explore themes or lessons meant to break away from the usual classroom formula. Some offer students an opportunity to meet local professionals or head out into the community. Students organize the e-term with assistance from teachers.
“The overall approach has always been to expose students to learning opportunities they wouldn’t normally have in a traditional school day,” said Jason Becker, director of NCA. “Even though we do things a little different, we do project-based learning and problem-based learning, it’s still kind of that regular schedule first period through sixth period. E-term is a time to break away from that temporarily and dig into other learning opportunities. ... The whole idea is to spark learning and spark interest. Our hope is that spills into the next round of classes, and that it ignites an idea for a project.”
This year, students had the chance to get physical with “You’re in the Military Now.”
“The National Guard was in doing some obstacle courses and activities with the kids,” Becker said. “I think the kids in it really connected, and those who weren’t were very interested. Any time you can get kids excited about learning something, I don’t care what it is, if they’re excited about learning that’s the key.”
Other students had a hands-on cosmetology experience with a licensed cosmetologist, while others explored their creativity and applied math skills with “Roll for Initiative.”
“We got a big group of kids that really loved playing Dungeons and Dragons,” Becker said, “and the strategies and critical thinking and team work. It was pretty cool.”
In another class, students learned about belly dancing.
“Our English teacher has extensive experience belly dancing, so she brought that art to the classroom,” Becker said. “The kids are having a lot of fun. ... Teachers are encouraged to bring their passion and things they are excited for, and we work hard to build standards into those things.”