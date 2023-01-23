NCA front
Staff photo by Jeremy Jones

Students at New Century Academy are learning lifesaving techniques and procedures with an elective CPR/First Aid/AED class.

One of the most important life saving techniques students have learned about is how to determine if a person needs to have CPR. They have learned how to determine if a person has a pulse or is breathing. If not, they can perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation with proper technique, and hopefully save the person's life. After going through the required coursework and taking a performance assessment on mannequins, the students will be certified to give CPR, and will hold a legal certificate/card which is valid for two years. The certificate is issued through the American Red Cross.

Tags