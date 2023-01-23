Students at New Century Academy are learning lifesaving techniques and procedures with an elective CPR/First Aid/AED class.
One of the most important life saving techniques students have learned about is how to determine if a person needs to have CPR. They have learned how to determine if a person has a pulse or is breathing. If not, they can perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation with proper technique, and hopefully save the person's life. After going through the required coursework and taking a performance assessment on mannequins, the students will be certified to give CPR, and will hold a legal certificate/card which is valid for two years. The certificate is issued through the American Red Cross.
In addition to CPR, students have also learned how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. Some people are intimidated by this device that can save a life. It is used to restart a person's heart that has stopped beating. The students learn how to properly place its components on a person's chest, follow the instructions given by the device, and shock their heart back to beating again.
These two lifesaving skills — performing CPR and using an AED, offered at NCA — have been in the limelight lately with the sudden collapse of Buffalo Bills Defensive player Damar Hamlin, a professional football player who had a cardiac arrest during a football game. Because of immediate CPR and the use of an AED used on him on the field, he was brought back to life and is recovering with little to no side effects. It has been proven that the immediate use of CPR and the AED can dramatically save lives, with quick response, with little to no adverse health effects. The students signed up to take the CPR/First Aid/AED class at NCA are getting that knowledge to quickly respond to an emergency situation and save a life!
The class also covers important topics, such as severe bleeding, shock, fractures, burns (electrical, chemical, heat, radiation, or sun), concussions (also known as traumatic brain injuries), epilepsy, stroke, cancers, diabetes, allergies (and how to administer an Epi-Pen), knee problems, primary and secondary care, poisons, and any other diseases students want to learn about. This broad spectrum of topics will enable students to become familiar with them and when they encounter them at times throughout their lives, they will know how to recognize and administer the proper first aid/treatment.
Another class offered at NCA as an elective class is called Health Careers. This is a fairly new course offered for the first time in the winter of 2021. The class focuses on different careers in the health field. Some examples include doctors, nurses, chiropractors, dentists, home health aid, PT, OT, Speech Pathologist, lab technician, and secretaries. The occupations listed are a very small listing of some of the careers the class looks at throughout the trimester.
The class offers students a closer look into the health care career pathway and allows them the ability to explore options they maybe didn't know existed. Most students think that in order to have an occupation in the health care career, you need to have four, six or eight years of college. That is true to an extent. Many occupations do require this, but as the students find out while exploring different jobs, they realize there are occupations that require as little as one year of schooling or less. This class opens the eyes of the students by broadening their perceptions of what types of jobs actually fall under the umbrella of health care careers.