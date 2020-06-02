Cars were bumper to bumper Friday afternoon, March 29, at New Discoveries Montessori Academy's end of year parade.
After months of distance learning, students and their families wanted to say farewell to the school year in person — at least as much as possible. Families drove through the school drop-off lane and greeted teachers and staff waiting to wish them well.
"Families consistently expressed their gratitude for offering a face-to-face event to wrap up our distance learning experience," said school executive director Dave Conrad. "Via gloved hands we handed out approximately 900 pounds of frozen turkey, as well as Culver's custard tokens for students and their families."
— Jeremy Jones