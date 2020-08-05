The Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., has five WiFi hotspots available to check out. Patrons can check out a WIFI hotspot for 28 days. To do so, a patron must have a valid library card.
In case you're not familiar with a WiFi hotspot, it's a mobile device that allows patrons to access the internet at home or on the go. Users may connect to the device's WiFi network using their computer, smartphone or other device.
Need to use a computer? One-hour computer appointments are available 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Looking for a book? The library offers 15-minute express browsing appointments 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Want to pick up materials, but don't need to browse? The library can help with that, too. It offers on-demand sidewalk pickup 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
For those who need to return library materials, the outside book drop is open. However, the library is not taking donations at this time.
For more information or to reserve a time slot, call the library at 320-587-2368.