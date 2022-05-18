No Lines Improv troupe is back with their “It MAY be time for Summer” show 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation.
Like what you see on stage? Are you funny, open, confident and willing to explore? If so, No Lines Improv wants you. The troupe is looking to add actors.
Everything on stage happens in what is called a game-type format, which translates into a skit. The best part? The audience participates with suggestions for settings and characters. Building on that, the actors, talk, play and perform. It’s a live performance and what happens, happens.
The troupe was formed in 2016 by Haley Jacobsen, Tom Nelson and Brian Baumann, actors who worked together in the Hutchinson Theatre Company drama “Laura.”
Jacobsen defined improv as basically a play with no script.
“After we did the production ‘Laura,’ we decided we wanted to continue to work together and bring entertainment to the community,” Jacobsen said in an earlier Leader interview. “We all had a passion for improv, so we decided we were going to form our own group.”
The oldest and probably most well-known improv group is The Second City, which was founded in 1959 in Chicago, later it added training programs and live theaters in Toronto and Los Angeles. By the mid-1970s, the comedy theater became a source of cast members for “Saturday Night Live.” Famous alumni include Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, John Candy, Dan Akroyd, John Belushi, Steve Carrell and Stephen Colbert
For more information, visit No Lines Improve Facebook page or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
— Kay Johnson