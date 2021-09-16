If you're in need of a winter coat, snow pants, mittens and boots, Common Cup Ministry can help. The local nonprofit, nondenominational ministry is hosting its annual Warm Coat Distribution 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, both at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2213.
If you need help with your clothing and bedding, Laundry Love can help. It's a program available to those in need of help paying for their laundry. Sponsored by Vineyard Methodist Church and River of Hope, the volunteer ministry provides quarters, soap and dryer sheets up to $25 per family and $15 per individual. It's the third Tuesday of the month 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Maytag Laundry, Tanning & Car Wash, 1025 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Future dates are Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 15.
Laundry Love is also available at the Glencoe Laundry Center, 707 13th St. W. It takes place from 9 a.m. to noon and 4:30-7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. Future dates are Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 15.
For more information, call the VMC office at 320-587-2200.