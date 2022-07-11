It's that time of year when the start of school is just a few weeks away. As in past years, Common Cup Ministry is conducting its annual McLeod County Back to School Drive. The goal of the program is to assure that children in need, living in McLeod County, will return to school this fall with the basic supplies needed for the school year.
Want to help? Donations of supplies and money are welcome. To find out what is needed, contact Jen Wicklund at 320-587-2213 or email jenwicklund@gmail.com.
Need school supplies? Families need to fill out a confidential request for free school supplies form, which is available at the Common Cup office, 105 Second Ave. S.W. #2, Hutchinson. The form can also be found at www.common-cup.org. The deadline to submit a request is Friday, Aug. 5. Postcards will be sent out Aug. 12 with information needed to pick up school supplies. School supplies will be distributed 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Bring your postcard to pick up supplies.