Improvements to one of Hutchinson's 41 parks are on the way ahead of schedule thanks to fundraising efforts from community members.
"A lot of people as I was fundraising didn't even know there was a park there," said Hutchinson resident Tyriina Kalenberg as she spoke to the Hutchinson City Council this past week regarding her hopes for Shady Ridge Park.
The small park is on the far northwest corner of Hutchinson, just south of Crow River Gold Club and east of Campbell Lake on Shady Ridge Road. It currently has a swing and climbing structure installed in 1993 and was scheduled for work in 2026. City staff have worked with volunteers on recent park maintenance. Kalenberg said she was motivated to rally residents to the cause after moving into the neighborhood a little more than a year ago. She said it had been a labor of love for her family to renovate a home it purchased.
"It's kind of isolated up there," she said.
The neighborhood is north of State Highway 7 and west of School Road.
“The city has done an amazing job with bike lanes on the busy roads, which we appreciate," Kalenberg said. "If you’re going out for a walk and you live in this neighborhood you’re likely going to stay in this neighborhood, just because crossing the busy roads can sometimes be more difficult.”
She described Shady Ridge Park as a quiet, beautiful place to walk. Efforts to improve it began at National Night Out this past August and continued from there with a GoFundMe campaign, a Facebook group, and door-to-door visits. The vision of the project was a nature-inspired oasis to "stop and let the kiddos run," primarily visited by foot traffic. A graphic representing the project features new climbing equipment, swings, and other items. According to a presentation given to the City Council by Kalenberg, 45 children age 0-12 live within walking distance of the park, and 146 grandchildren visit the neighborhood.
Due to inflation, the project has been split into three phases. The city had committed $20,000 in its budget, with $8,000 from residents for Phase 1. Phase 2 will require fundraising of $3,300 and Phase 3 will call for fundraising of $11,800. Overall, $2,650 was gathered from 25 homes, $2,900 from other people, and $3,250 from local businesses and foundations.
"It's individuals and groups who help Hutchinson out," said Mayor Gary Forcier. "It's a great thing. I applaud your efforts."
City Administrator Matt Jaunich said that the 41 parks in Hutchinson have more than $1 million in playground equipment. The city has a plan to improve and upgrade that equipment over time.
"Initiatives like this really help," he said.