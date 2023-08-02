There’s nothing like a trip to the park to bring a smile to a child’s face.
But the smile can disappear quickly — even turn into a frown — if the park doesn’t have enough features to keep a young person’s body and mind engaged.
That’s what some families in the Shady Ridge Road Northwest neighborhood observed a couple of years ago when they began bringing their children to the small park at the north end of the street.
“We moved here in October 2021, and we’d come down here and it kind of worked,” recalled Tyriina Kalenberg. “There was just dirt (on the playground), there wasn’t any mulch, and it kind of worked. It was real small. After about 10 minutes, we’d be kind of done with the park.”
It wasn’t the experience Kalenberg hoped for her then-2 1/2-year-old daughter, Diana, or for any of the other young families she saw visiting the park.
Steve and Monica Lamecker experienced something similar when visiting the park with their son, Henry, 6, especially as he got older.
“It was great for the really young kids, you know, 2-3-4 (years old), but getting into where they’re at, 6 and older, there wasn’t much,” Steve Lamecker said.
So Kalenbergs, Lameckers and a few other parents began to formulate a plan that could bring a playground worthy of young children’s time to the neighborhood.
Less than two years later, the group has their playground, complete with slides, monkey bars, swings and a hugely popular merry-go-round feature. Needless to say, trips to the park require more than 10 minutes on the schedule these days.
And the group would like to believe that playground visits will take even more time in the future as they continue their work to add amenities to the park in a collaborative effort with the city of Hutchinson.
It’s that collaboration that brought change to the park in the first place.
Kalenberg contacted the city last summer to inquire about improvements to the park’s playground. Her initial request was to rid the playground of an ant infestation and to see if the city could add fall-cushioning mulch to the ground. Additionally, Kalenberg sought to get an idea about when bigger park improvements might be possible.
“I knew (the city) had a master plan … and they said their timeline wasn’t until like 2026,” Kalenberg said of a meeting with Parks Recreation and Community Education Director Lynn Neumann and Parks Manager Sara Witte. “But, if we could show some community support and raise some money, they could potentially reprioritize.”
Neumann and Witte offered Junior Community Women park, which received upgrades in 2021, as an example of what community support — financial and otherwise — could do to move improvements ahead. Kalenberg met with Liz Stern, who was active in that effort, then met with representatives of the Hutchinson Health Foundation and 3M to learn about matching grants both had available.
Neumann and Witte also suggested that a neighborhood gathering for National Night Out might be a good vehicle to energize the fundraising effort.
“That (National Night Out) was five days after we met,” Kalenberg said. “But I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ I got ahold of everyone in the circle, and we had a big potluck in the park, and it was like crazy hot, like 95 degrees, but it was really fun. And people stayed for hours. It was a big success, and it was kind of the kickoff.”
Kalenberg began collecting signatures of support from neighborhood residents, an answer she hoped, to one of the criticisms she’d heard about upgrading the park.
“One of the things the city had said is no one used the park,” she said. “You know, people don’t come down here. And I was like, ‘Well, it’s kind of not a great park. And if it was a nicer park, they would, and that there is a lot of foot traffic down here, especially in the summer, because it’s so nice and quiet.”
Kalenberg said she’d witnessed many older people, she suspected grandparents, who brought youngsters to the park. There would be more visitors of all types, she reasoned, if the park had more to offer. So, she set to work, expanding the signature effort — and the fundraising effort.
“I started a kind of foot campaign, and I dragged my curly haired little child and just went door to door through all the neighborhoods, getting signatures of support and giving them our donation information. And little by little, we raised enough money.”
The group initially set a target of $8,000, “and then inflation got crazy, so our target went up a little bit,” Kalenberg said.
With financial goals met, the park group met with city officials in November to give input on the playground design. They envisioned a nature theme, with playground equipment in greens and browns, that would match the neighborhood, which boasts many mature trees and a serene setting. They used Lions Park West as inspiration for some of the playground equipment and layout.
Construction began in June, and before July 4, the playground was ready for use — and it has seen plenty in the past several weeks.
“It’s so fun to see new families come,” Kalenberg said. “We’ve met three new families that we didn’t know lived in the neighborhood that have kids our daughter’s age.”
As they watched their children walk the balance beam, dizzy themselves on the “spinner” and dangle from the spiral monkey bars on a recent evening, the parent group said they couldn’t help smiling.
“It’s just great to have this playground here,” Steve Lamecker said. “The kids love it.”
“For me, it feels like a dream come true,” Kalenberg said. “It’s just nice to see the support and have everything come together so quickly. It’s really been a community-supported effort. I didn’t think we’d get here this fast. I mean, it only took us a year, and we got the park replaced, and it’s huge and beautiful.”
And they hope there will be more. The group has raised nearly $13,000 so far, and they aim to raise about $12,000 more to help pay for a nature-themed panel to be placed underneath the slides and a climbing feature shaped like a turtle. It could take some time, but they’re grateful for the playground they have now — and for the help they’ve received from city officials to make their dream become reality.
“It’s been really great,” Kalenberg said. “Lynn Neumann and Sara Witte from the parks department have been amazing and super helpful.”