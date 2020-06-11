Hutchinson police were called to Menards after a 68-year-old man from New Auburn allegedly assaulted an employee after refusing to wear a mask.
According to police, at about 12:43 p.m. June 4, a man entered Menards with a mask hanging from one ear, but it was not covering his face. A 22-year-old woman employee told the man he had to wear a mask, which the store requires due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The man allegedly swore at the employee and said he would not wear a mask, at which point the woman said he had to leave if he was not wearing a mask. The man then rammed his cart into the employee’s stomach and left the store.
Another employee who witnessed the altercation followed the man to the parking lot and took a photo of the vehicle the man was driving when he left.
Hutchinson police are requesting misdemeanor fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges from the city attorney’s office.