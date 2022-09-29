Former Hutchinson resident Karen Ingle, now of Redwood Falls, has taken on the topic of sex trafficking in her first published book, “Me in the Storm.” This is the first in her four book “Rumors of Light” series.

“Trafficking and subsequent coerced abortions impact far more people than most of us know,” Ingle said. “‘Me in the Storm’ is my tribute to the resilient women who bravely pursue a new life and to the unselfish heroes who help them find their way.”

