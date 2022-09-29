Former Hutchinson resident Karen Ingle, now of Redwood Falls, has taken on the topic of sex trafficking in her first published book, “Me in the Storm.” This is the first in her four book “Rumors of Light” series.
“Trafficking and subsequent coerced abortions impact far more people than most of us know,” Ingle said. “‘Me in the Storm’ is my tribute to the resilient women who bravely pursue a new life and to the unselfish heroes who help them find their way.”
Ingle shares her thoughts about writing and the publishing process in this Leader Q&A.
Tell me about your book. What inspired you to write it?
“Me in the Storm” is a true-to-life novel about a young woman trapped in trafficking, facing unwanted pregnancy and the effects of trauma. That one woman, Maddie, and the characters around her all grew out a variety of true stories I encountered both as a freelance writer and as communications manager for a pregnancy center. After interviewing roughly 100 individuals to write nearly 60 articles on organizations serving women like Maddie, I was amazed at all the transformative good being done by pregnancy help organizations. With networks that include domestic violence victim advocates, law enforcement, trafficking victim supporters, and more, the people in those organizations are changing and saving lives. I wanted to help spread that good news farther. Realizing that those nonfiction news stories might reach a broader audience if they were fictionalized and presented in book form, I wrote “With Me in the Storm.”
What do you want readers to take away from reading your book?
I want readers to be moved to a new place in their lives. I want to see some moved to action (hence the appendix of places where they can plug in and make a difference), some moved to hope from despair or discouragement, some moved to love others better, and maybe some to faith — the kind that turned Maddie’s life around.
What is your work schedule like when you’re writing? Do you have a dedicated office?
“Schedule” isn’t a word that fits my authoring work very well. Currently, writing as an author/freelancer is one of three part-time jobs. I work two days a week as communications manager for a pregnancy center, two days as my church office administrator, and two days on my own projects. I find myself pre-writing in my head when I’m driving, lying awake late at night, or even waiting in line. Then when I have a chunk of time available, I pour all that pre-writing out on a laptop. I still love the feel of pen on paper, but when I’m trying to catch the flow of words or want to crank out lots of pages, you’ll find me at my computer.
The wall in front of my desk is plastered with images of my characters, plot point cards, and sayings that motivate me. In that funny little office/guest room, with its low-slanting ceiling, I feel like the proverbial artist in a garret.
Tell me about the publishing process. Easy? Hard? What did you learn?
I started down the highly competitive road toward traditional publishing, but also studied self-publishing. Literary agents encouraged me, but I hadn’t yet found one that would take up this project. Then, when I needed to pick up a third job, I knew I wouldn’t have the time to complete all the steps of self-publishing. So I connected with a partnership (or “hybrid”) publisher and paid them to do the work I didn’t have capacity for: additional editing, cover design, page layout and so on. Generally, I was pleased with their process. The surprise came at the end, when they scheduled the release date about three months earlier than I expected. As challenging as this made pre-release promotion, however, it seems to have been divinely engineered — “With Me in the Storm” emerging amid the fallout of the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v Jackson. That makes this an excellent moment in time to be shining a light on the kinds of good work being done by pregnancy help organizations and others committed to walking the long road with women facing unwanted pregnancies.
How are you marketing your book?
I market my books to readers through my website at kareningleauthor.com (where they can find short-cut buttons to major retailers), through my social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, through my email newsletter subscription, and in-person events such as speaking engagements, library author talks and book signings. A book blog tour is also in the works.
Does writing energize you or exhaust you? Why?
Writing energizes me — especially the re-writing. I love wrestling the text into the best possible shape, discovering unexpected elements within my characters, and exploring my narrators’ voices. I can get so engrossed in writing that unless I set a timer, I forget to change position for hours at a time.
What does success look like to you?
Success for me isn’t about number of books sold. It’s about lives touched and changed for the better. My early readers have given me high hopes for that kind of success. Though my primary audience is women, even men who don’t usually read fiction say they’ve caught themselves crying over this story. That tells me the book is off to a strong start.
What advice do you have for folks who want to be writers?
Keep learning. Writers have to keep polishing our craft, getting constructive criticism on our work, and developing our platforms. I recommend joining a writers’ group, attending writers’ conferences, and subscribing to magazines like Writers Digest. Immerse yourself in the world of writing. Prepare, however, to be one of the majority of writers who need side jobs to support their writing habit. So, write for the love of writing, for the love of the story you have to tell, and for the love of the readers whose lives will be changed by your work.