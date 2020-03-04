Winston Churchill became Prime Minister of Great Britain on May 10, 1940. On the same day, Germany invaded Belgium, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Six days later, Churchill visited Paris and was told the French war with Hitler's army was all but over.
Germany's rapid advance through France drove the British Expeditionary Force and other Allied troops onto the beaches in Northern France.
Churchill called it "the whole root and core and brain of the British army." Without intervention, the soldiers would be killed or taken captive. Something had to be done.
The Prime Minister tasked Vice Admiral Bertram Ramsay and his small staff housed in the tunnels beneath Dover Castle on the southeastern coast of England with the job of evacuating the troops.
The effort was named "Operation Dynamo." Ramsay plucked the name from the Dynamo room that supplied the building with electricity.
Between May 26 and June 4, 1940, the Royal Navy and hundreds of citizen sailors piloting a hastily assembled fleet of more than 800 vessels crossed the English Channel. The hope was to rescue 50,000. In the end, 338,226 soldiers were evacuated.
Prime Minister Winston Churchill on June 4, 1940, addressed the House of Commons to tell them of the Battle of Dunkirk. "Wars are not won on evacuations," he said.
It was also during this speech that he made it clear to all where England stood: "We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender."
Seldom has a head of state faced darker times.
It's this story of Churchill's first year as prime minister that author Erik Larson tells in his new book, "Splendid and Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance during the Blitz." The book was released Feb. 25. Due to pre-orders, it was already a bestseller on Amazon. My niece, Elisabeth, put her name on the list to borrow the book at the Dassel Public Library. She is No. 39.
Larson has made a career of bringing a narrative style of storytelling to historic subjects. While his books read like novels, his works are considered nonfiction.
He has published eight books, five of which became New York Times bestsellers. Among them are "Dead Wake" (2015), where he tells the story of the last crossing of the Lusitania. "In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler's Berlin" (2011), Larson takes the reader to 1933-34 and tells the tale of America's first ambassador to Nazi Germany. Dodd and his family bear witness to Hitler's rise to power. In "Isaac's Storm: A Man, A Time, and the Deadliest Hurricane in History" (2000), the author takes the reader to September 1900 when a horrific hurricane struck Galveston, Texas. It is estimated 10,000 people died.
I'm a World War II enthusiast, so Larson's new book and "In the Garden of Beasts" are my favorites. I was so taken with Larson's telling of the rescue at Dunkirk that I turned to Amazon and downloaded the Kindle Unlimited book, "Dunkirk: A Miracle of Deliverance," by David Boyle. It gives a more in-depth look at Operation Dynamo.
With the fall of France on June 22, 1940, England stood alone against the Nazi juggernaut. Churchill knew once Hitler had solidified his stranglehold on France, he would cast his eye across the English Channel and invade their island nation.
Churchill was proven correct in his prediction on July 10, 1940. The Battle of Britain was on. Germany's goal was to destroy the Royal Air Force, or RAF, to clear the way for a land invasion.
In a remarkable feat of skill and production, the RAF Fighter Command kept pace with Germany.
On Aug. 20, 1940, Churchill addressed the House of Commons, one of his most famous phrases was said that day, "Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few."
He was referencing the RAF pilots who were battling the German Luftwaffe. When Germany couldn't break England. The Luftwaffe tried a new strategy. They turned to bombing London and other cities beginning Sept. 7, 1940. Called the Blitz, a German word for lightning, bombs fell on London day and/or night for 57 straight days.
Churchill endeared himself to the British people through words and deeds. He provided backbone through strong speeches and the human touch by touring the bombed sections of the country.
Larson does an amazing job of bringing the Blitz to life to the reader. Relying on diaries kept by British citizens, he shares what it was like to have the walls of your home shot full of shrapnel, the windows broken and a cold winter wind whistling through your living room. Your food and heat were rationed and your neighbors were now sharing your home because their's had been leveled.
The bombing continued until May 1941. During that time, it is estimated more than 40,000 civilians were killed and 139,000 were injured. More than 1 million houses — 60 percent of those in London — were destroyed. The Blitz ended in May when Hitler turned his attention to Operation Barbarosa, code name for the Axis invasion of the Soviet Union. It began on June 22, 1941.
I marvel at Winston Churchill. It's amazing how he bulldogged his way through what appeared to be insurmountable odds. If you're wondering what leadership looks like, pick up Larson's book. It demonstrates how one man's strength in the face of adversity led a nation through its darkest hour.
In a radio broadcast on Feb. 9, 1941, Churchill addressed the British nation: "We stood our ground and faced the two dictators (Hitler and Mussolini) in the hour of what seemed their overwhelming triumph, and we have shown ourselves capable, so far, of standing up against them alone. ... We shall not fail or falter; we shall not weaken or tire. Neither the sudden shock of battle, nor the long-drawn trials of vigilance and exertion will wear us down. Give us the tools, and we will finish the job."