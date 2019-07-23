A new business is on the way to the Hutchinson Mall.
A lease has been signed with Marshalls, an off-price department store selling home fashions and apparel, according to a press release from Lexington Realty International, the New Jersey-based company that purchased the mall property in 2013. More details on construction and the opening date are forthcoming.
“In addition to the retail component, it will also bring new employment opportunities to the community that were lost when JCPenney vacated,” Lexington Realty’s Scot Snitker said.
The Hutchinson JCPenney closed its doors back in 2017, which affected approximately 35 associates.
This announcement may be just the first of several, according to Snitker, who said more is planned for revitalizing the Hutchinson Mall.
“This is a great first step in the revitalization of the Hutchinson Mall,” Snitker said. “This is just the first step. We are working with other potential tenants and will have more announcements in the near future.”
Snitker also addressed concerns regarding the mall’s parking lot.
“We are also well aware of the upgrades needed in the parking lot and are working on that as well,” he said. “Again, this is the first step in a process that will take time, but the end result will be a retail center that the community and surrounding areas can be proud of and will offer a variety of services to allow residents to shop locally.”