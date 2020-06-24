With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling most summer activities, it feels good to announce something new.
Stage directors Cassie Jurgenson and Erika Durheim have joined forces with the Hutchinson Theatre Association to offer two new summer programs for youth age 10-14. The first is “All The World's A Stage” youth theater camp, July 6-17, and the second is Middle School Masterclass: Advanced Acting, Auditioning and Playwriting, July 20-22.
If you're wondering where students can meet to practice social distancing and follow state health guidelines, the answer is outdoors. Both offerings are meeting on the RiverSong Stage, shelter and green space at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson.
While Leader readers are probably familiar with the Hutchinson Theatre Company, which produces community stage productions, they may not be as aware of the Hutchinson Theatre Association.
According to Durheim, it's basically a parent-led, theater boosters club, founded to support theater and speech at Hutchinson High School.
"For example, during productions at the high school, they help staff the ticket booth and usher," she said. "They have also run the concession stands for shows and when HHS hosted a speech tournament. They have done unique things as well, like blowing up and passing out a ton of balloons for the high school musical float at the Water Carnival parade and boat parade."
In addition to volunteering, members are also raising funds for the high school's speech and theater programs.
"Their hard work supplements the woefully small budgets that are provided by the high school activities department," Durheim said. "The monies HTA has raised have helped cover production costs like costumes, playbills, set pieces and so much more. They have been influential in making the recent fall musicals a top-notch, do-not-miss theatrical event for Hutchinson. They have helped and supported the one-act play competition. They aided the spring play 'Clue: On Stage' to create a three-story mansion and falling chandelier. They have also sponsored members of the HHS speech team to attend a big contest in Chicago."
The organization also stepped up this spring during the COVID-19 quarantine to help HHS theater students create and share old-fashioned radio plays via YouTube and Facebook.
To find out what participants will learn this summer, Jurgenson and Durheim participated in this Leader Q&A:
What will children learn at the camps?
Jurgenson: Our camp curriculum supports the growth of any theatermaker, whether it is your first time acting or you're a theater veteran. We are very excited to bring this theater education opportunity to the Hutchinson area, and we will strive to walk alongside each and every camper to nurture their inner theater artist while having loads of fun. With our guidance and that of teen mentors, camps will learn theater etiquette, acting techniques, stage presence and movement, creative collaboration, teamwork and more lifelong skills.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
What are you teaching?
Jurgenson: I am the camp director and main instructor for the "All the World's A Stage” camp. I am also the assistant director for the Middle School Masterclass and will be assisting Erika.
Durheim: The Middle School Master Class will focus on advanced acting, auditioning and playwriting. Acting sessions will include help with emotional and physical character embodiment, vocal projection, being confident on stage, and students will get pointers for memorization and conquering stage fright. The auditioning skills we will work on include online audition how-tos.
We aim to help students find great scenes and monologues that work well in any setting, whether it’s a group, individual or online audition. We want to explore playwriting. ... Creating new content for theater groups is a great way to reduce costs. Royalty and licensing fees and script costs can be barriers to producing a play or musical. If we can create original content, we hope the opportunity to mount that work can be streamlined. We will encourage youth to create stories of all kinds. We will spend time in collaboration, helping each other to flesh out different themes and create characters that are vibrant. The recent stay-safe-at-home time has allowed for all of us to spend more time pursuing creative projects. We hope that this playwriting masterclass will encourage that creativity.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
How do these programs differ from the Hutchinson Theatre Company's YoungStars program?
Jurgenson: In short, the YoungStars Summer Theatre Workshop is a four-week workshop that incorporates and concludes with a full-length theater production. (We) use the experience of putting together a show as the main learning tool for theater etiquette and an introduction to acting techniques and the roles of the stage. Our summer youth theater programming includes a two-week camp and bonus three-day Middle School Masterclass, offering a range of educational opportunities in a shorter amount of time without the incorporation of a full-length, public theatrical production.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
Do you anticipate offering more camps/masterclasses in the future?
Jurgenson: Yes! The goal of providing youth theater programming, and the incorporation of the trainee position within the teen mentor program this summer, is to be able to continue these educational offerings in future summers.
Durheim: HTA is committed to creating new educational opportunities. Cassie Jurgenson created some great kid-specific training during last year’s school breaks, and we hope to continue those opportunities. I hope to continue the playwriting workshops and offer some theater history/appreciation classes for teens. Jason Olson is also working on high school-aged specific trainings.
(INSERT LINE BREAK HERE)
What else do we need to know?
Durheim: If your son/daughter has wanted to “dip their toes” in the water and try doing theater, then this summer camp and master class are a great, short-term way to see if theater and performing is something that they would like to pursue. Sometimes parents (and kids) feel overwhelmed about being a part of a larger production due to the time commitment. Normally people’s schedules are super chaotic. However, because of the pandemic, schedules are a little more relaxed. I highly encourage those families to take this opportunity to let their kids “step into the spotlight."