Next time you stop in at Hutchinson Police Services, the first face you’ll probably see is Bre Brooks, administrative assistant. She’s been there since December 2017. She started as a part-time dispatcher, went full time briefly and then transitioned to the administrative assistant role.
What you may not know is this woman is also an author. The Hutchinson native has published her first children’s book, “Tuesday Can be Anything.”
Brooks doesn’t have any children of her own, so she wrote it intentionally for her niece, Amelia. She changed the protagonist’s name to Tuesday to avoid any comparison with Amelia Bedelia, the children’s picture book series by Peggy Parish.
“It’s written through the perspective of the eyes of a child,” she said. “They can be anything, which they can be, but it’s more realistic.”
While publishing a book may seem daunting, it was a natural progression for the Hutchinson High School graduate.
“I was always interested in writing,” she said. “I wrote things here and there. A dream of mine was always to write a book. I started it a couple of years ago when my niece Amelia was turning 1. I wanted to write something for her. I started but I didn’t finish it. Through COVID, I reflected on my life goals. Writing a book was something I really wanted to do. (I decided) I ‘m going to start doing it now.”
What would a children’s book be without illustrations? “Tuesday Can be Anything” is illustrated by Minneapolis artist Barret Lee.
“I actually knew him from a few years ago,” Brooks said. “He is a full-time artist. He was actually at an art show — he does that on weekends — he had a booth in Excelsior. I went there with my family. There was something about his art I really liked. I bought a couple of his pieces and kept in touch over social media. I also commissioned pieces from him. His characters have that whimsical perspective. We were in the same place. It was on our list ‘to-do’ list. I reached out to him. I was really envisioning him as the illustrator. I probably wouldn’t have made the book without him saying ‘yes.’ We both loved the experience.”
Brooks described the process of working with Lee as “collaborative.”
“It was helpful talking each week,” she said. “I did my manuscript. I broke it down by page. And told him, ‘This is what I envision.’ We would talk about it page by page, very collaborative — intertwining the words with the pictures from a child’s perspective — bringing her where she can have her imagination but with a more realistic approach — do awesome, awesome things but in a different way.”
Brooks published “Tuesday Can Be Anything” through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing. The first-time author said she learned a lot during this process.
“There was a lot of self-teaching,” she said. “What you do read is the first manuscript. You’re tweaking it along the way. This sounds better or it would be better if I moved this to this page. I was changing things with the illustrator.”
She described the process as a “hard challenge.” Brooks remembers toward the end, literally right before, she had so many drafts. Barret was helping with the technology part of combining words and pictures. They had at least 15 final drafts before it was perfect enough to publish.
“Honestly it was better than I thought it would be,” she said, looking back. “I like a challenge. It makes me want to do it even more. There’s a lot that goes into self-publishing behind the scenes. I opened my own limited liability company. I learned things not taught in school — from self-knowledge or from other authors. It’s been an awesome experience. It makes me that much more excited for my next book. You have to be ready to work. For awhile, it was like a second job.”
One of the high points for Brooks was holding the finished book in her hands. It confirmed all her hard work was worth it. She started the project in February and had a finished product in June.
So far, the response has been positive. She is grateful for family support, her friends and the people in the community.
“That’s part of it, too,” Brooks said. “You’re putting yourself out there. You hope someone likes it. My goal is for a child to read the book and get that enjoyment. That’s pretty cool.”
Next up for the author?
“The plan would be to do another book,” Brooks said. “We’re taking some time to focus on this one. I have an idea for a completely different book of character — value based, with different characters.”