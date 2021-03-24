Winstock '21 is moving to Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21.
"We are focused on having Winstock in 2021, and by gaining over two months, we can work toward a safer event for our fans, artists, volunteers, and our community," said Winstock Country Music Festival Committee Chairman Dave Danielson. "COVID has hit us hard, and we want to make every effort possible to have a normal Winstock and great celebration for everyone."
Scheduling, re-scheduling, and then scheduling the event yet again has proven a difficult task for organizers. Luke Combs will headline Winstock Saturday, Aug. 21. Chart-topping artist Sam Hunt has been added to the Friday lineup in place of Darius Rucker. Joining Hunt Friday night is Eric Chesser, Lainey Wilson, Drew Baldridge, Runaway June and Chris Janson. The next day will see Bobby Vandell's Real Men of Country, Drew Parker, Phil Vassar, Shenandoah, Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Brett Eldredge and Combs perform.
"Darius Rucker had previous commitments he was not able to change, but we are excited to add Sam Hunt to our lineup to close things out Friday night," Danielson said.
All existing ticket and camping orders will be valid for the rescheduled dates in August 2021. Any requests for refunds for those unable to attend on the new dates will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Ticket orders will be mailed in early June. For more information, visit the FAQ page at winstockfestival.com.
All net proceeds from Winstock benefit the education of children at Holy Trinity Schools in Winsted.