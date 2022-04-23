If you're looking for a new and interactive way to engage your child, head to the Hutchinson Public Library to check out one of its 10 new Discovery Boxes. The educational kits for children and families provide a hands-on experience with materials and books to help children learn through play and exploration.
The purchase of these 10 Discovery Boxes was made possible through a Grow Our Own grant from the Southwest Initiative Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that represents 18 counties in Southwest Minnesota.
"The Discovery Boxes were a project put together by Rachelle Golde," reported Katy Hiltner, head librarian. "We're thrilled she secured SWIF grant funding to make these discovery kits possible. She thoughtfully put together these kits, which provide a wealth of learning opportunities for children."
The educational kits include five early childhood concepts and five STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) concepts. The early childhood Discovery Boxes include:
- Rhyme & Rhythm: This kit includes 3 DVDs, 3 books, 2 wooden egg shakers, 2 wooden rhythm sticks and a child-sized tambourine.
- Colors and shapes: This kit has a wooden rainbow stacker nesting block set, a set of wooden shape sorting puzzles and 2 books about shapes and colors.
- Fine Motor Skills: This kit includes a wooden-lacing apple toy, a set of busy boards, and a set of jumbo-sized nuts and bolts.
- Sign Language: This kit includes a set of American Sign Language wooden blocks, a signing book, and a DVD set to learn to American Sign Language.
- Telling Time: This kit includes a wooden clock with movable parts and 2 books to learn how to tell time.
The STEAM Discovery Boxes include:
- Rocks: This kit includes a collection of rocks and minerals, magnifying glasses, and 2 books about rocks.
- Astronomy: This kit includes a child friendly telescope, star map, several books about space and a wooden solar system model.
- Microscope: This kit includes a child friendly microscope, 48 prepared slides with a variety of plant, animal, insects, and flower specimens and books about the unseen world.
- Simple Circuits: This kit includes a SNAP Circuits Pro set, a battery eliminator for SNAP circuits, and 2 books about electricity.
- Engineering & Building: This kit includes a 100-piece Magna tiles set and 2 books about building.
The Discovery Boxes, as well as other kit options are available for families to check out from the Hutchinson library. For more information, stop in during open hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or call the library at 320-587-2368.