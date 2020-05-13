During the COVID-19 pandemic, the large windows at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts have turned into a unique exhibit opportunity.
When stay-at-home orders closed the art center during March and April, Lisa Bergh, executive director of the art center, turned the windows into a new exhibit space. Rather than cancel the annual Student Art Exhibit, she offered a drive-by opportunity by hanging artwork on flats to create shadow boxes. To view it, all you had to do was drive through the alley for a healthy dose of creativity. The best part? The windows were lit 24/7, so the exhibit could be viewed day or night.
Words such as "clever" and "smart" come to mind. With Gov. Tim Walz's extended stay-at-home order through May 18, Bergh is at it again. She's turning the art center's new exhibit, "From Here" featuring works by Su Legatt and Kristi Link Fernholz, into a second drive-by event May 11-June 12,
"I am profoundly grateful for the artists' willingness to adapt the exhibition in these unique times," Bergh said. "We all felt it was important to keep the exhibition series going — now more than ever."
Fernholz appreciated the opportunity for them to figure out what might work.
"I am excited that we decided to persevere and reimagine the exhibit and work within the boundaries we currently have," she said. "I think artists are problem-solvers, and so this is another example of that."
The new exhibit was created by Bergh from individual proposals submitted by Legatt and Fernholz.
"I was immediately struck by all the commonalities they share: Working artists navigating motherhood, jobs and busy art practices and choosing to live and work in rural communities," she said. "Each of them use photography and the ideas of place in their work. Each is exploring new materials and processes in collaboration with the more traditional photographic process."
Where the artists begin to diverge is how they document and explore the ideas of space and place.
According to Bergh, Fernholz's images describe her surroundings in a visceral, constantly moving point of view.
"Kristi's studio practice begins with an ongoing exploration of small towns, rural landscapes and her farm," Bergh said. "She seeks out images of rural textures, dripping light, shapes and colors that offer a time stamp of beauty and emotion. She merges two traditional modes of image making: photography and encaustic painting (also known as hot wax painting, which involves using heated beeswax to which colored pigments are added).
"Su stitches together layers of imagery in effort to document and tell the complete story of a specific place," Bergh continued, "much like a marker you might stop, linger and read."
MEET THE ARTISTS
Legatt is an artist, educator and community organizer based out of Moorhead. Her photography, installation and social practice projects explore the quiet, often unnoticed individual moments of everyday life.
"Photography is an incredibly powerful tool to inform the public, but it also has the power to elevate and preserve the subject," Legatt said. "Taking a photograph of something is an empowering act for the individual and an equalizer for the masses. It’s available to everyone, for the most part, but also allows the creator to tell the world that object, that moment, is of such a value that they have chosen to record it for all time, to make it available to everyone in the future."
If the artist's name sounds familiar, it's because Legatt visited the art center in 2018 when she hosted a potluck dinner called DISH, where people brought a family or ancestral dish and recipe to share. Legatt used the potluck as an opportunity to talk with the group about traditions, stereotypes, history and the cultural characteristics of the region.
Fernholz's work is about celebrating her surroundings, which is most often her home in western Minnesota. She found her way to the local art center via Facebook.
"I had recently created a body of work I titled 'Merge,' which was the first time I had created photoencaustics," she said. "I followed the Hutchinson Center for the Arts on Facebook and decided to submit this body of work."
Because the photoencaustic images won't hold up in direct sunlight (wax melts), she needed some additional options, which includes photos on wood and canvas for any images in the windows.
Fernholz can trace her interest in photography to her teenage years.
"I had access to a good camera because my mother is also an artist," she said. "It has always been a way for me to take a moment and see the world around me. I've always loved the ability to see the out-of-focus parts of an image. The encaustic (process) has given me the ability to add some painting into the process as well."
MORE WAYS TO EXPERIENCE EXHIBIT
In addition to viewing the show via the art center's windows, Bergh is posting a virtual exhibition of images on Facebook and the art center's website. She'll also create a live Facebook walk-through and plans to record an artist talk to post online.
If you want to view the exhibit up close and in person, that's possible, too. To do so, Bergh said you would need to schedule a private appointment. Groups of four or less will be allowed to enter and view the show, but they must follow safety guidelines and social distancing.