Food and conversation go together like peanut butter and jelly. It's hard to beat getting together and sharing a fine meal. There's something enriching and therapeutic about rubbing shoulders with others in a communal experience.
I'm not sure where the warm glow of camaraderie comes from, but it could be something as old as mankind. It's probably imbedded in our DNA from a deep-seated experience where safety, warmth and fellowship were nourished around a fire.
Building on the goal of creative collaboration, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is starting the new year with a new program: ARTluck.
It's a potluck meal 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, for creatives, artists and makers where they can connect in a social setting and get to know each other better.
Admission is a potluck dish to share. The art center will provide beverages, plates, silverware and napkins. Children are welcome.
So you might ask: What does this have to do with me? I'm not a creative, artist or maker.
My guess is you're probably selling yourself short. All of us, in one way or another, are creatives and makers. Whether we call ourselves artists is another story. We may not paint pictures or carve sculptures, but we probably express ourselves through a hobby such as needlework, woodwork, pottery, gardening, acting, singing, writing, crafts and the list goes on and on.
The point I'm making is, this event is open to all of us. Not just those folks we deem as "artists."
As I see it, ARTluck is an opportunity to promote community by bringing kindred souls together to break bread. What better time of year to do so than January when we're all thinking of new beginnings?
COMMUNITY SHOWCASE
It's fitting ARTluck should be scheduled on the first day of art delivery for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts' third annual Community Showcase exhibit.
This event is open to all who live in the Southwest Minnesota Art Council's 18-county service area. This is a change from past years, so if you know creatives, makers and artists who live in this area, encourage them to participate.
This show is open to all media and is accepting artwork at the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W.:
- noon-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16;
- noon-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; and
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
The exhibit is on view Jan. 28-Feb. 28. A public reception and celebration for the artists is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Singers, musicians and spoken word performers are encouraged to register to perform for up to five minutes during the artists reception. To schedule a time, email Tom Peterson, program assistant, at info@hutchinsonarts.org.
The exhibit is open for viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information about ARTluck or the Community Showcase exhibit, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
FEELING CREATIVE?
Hutchinson Community Education is offering two painting classes this winter:
- Painting Barn Quilts: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24
- Pouring of Paint: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26
Both classes are taught by Cyndi Buchholz. She is the art instructor who introduced painting barn quilt squares at the McLeod County Fair two years ago. The finished artwork can be seen on the fairgrounds buildings.
Register for these classes at hutchinsonprce.com, by calling 320-587-2975, or in person 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the PRCE office, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson.
JUST A MENTION
If you're interested in World War II, I highly recommend taking the time to see the movie "Midway" showing at the State Theatre in downtown Hutchinson. It's showing at 7:15 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 23.
First off, the new seats are great. It was joyful to watch "Midway" in such comfortable surroundings. The new seats are ample in size with plenty of leg room.
Second, I want to give Red and Linda McGonagle a shout out for playing the "Star Spangled Banner" before their movies. It's a great thing and reminded me of when TV stations signed off with the National Anthem. It was a moving moment of patriotism to watch the audience members stand and place hand on heart.
It was particularly fitting before this screening because of the subject matter: World War II's Battle of Midway. It was directed by Roland Emmerich, who also made "Stargate" (1994), "Independence Day" (1996), "The Patriot" (2000), "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004) and "White House Down" (2013).
Like the movie "Saving Private Ryan," "Midway" takes you to the heart of the battle. You're there with the sailors and pilots as they take on the Japanese.
The Battle of Midway was to be Japan's "coup de grâce." Their plan was to destroy what remained of the American fleet after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Thanks to U.S. intelligence, which broke the Japanese naval code, they were able to anticipate the surprise attack at Midway. The result? After four days, the U.S. won the decisive battle and turned the course of the war in the Pacific.