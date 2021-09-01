A grass-roots group representing 10 community organizations is planning an event featuring music, games and food to celebrate unity among Hutchinson-area residents.
Titled the Belonging Begins With Us Celebration, the event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Masonic/West River Park. The schedule includes games, a concert by the musical group Sounds of Hope, a short program, food vendors and ice cream treats. Pinatas, face painting, rock painting and other children’s activities are planned. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place at the Maplewood Academy gymnasium.
“The event is centered around the belief that each and every one of us has the power to help others, regardless of their background, to be seen, embraced and included in the community,” said Karen Grasmon, one of the organizers. “By building a sense of belonging together, we hope newcomers and longtime residents can see how they’re an important part of what makes Hutchinson special.”
Hutchinson’s history presents a unique opportunity to host an event celebrating shared values, according to Doug Hanneman, another planning committee member.
“Our community’s founders, the Singing Hutchinson Brothers, espoused equality for all,” Hanneman said. “And Taoyateduta — known by many as Chief Little Crow — strongly encouraged formal education to promote mutual understanding among all people. This event will demonstrate that Hutchinson continues to uphold those values.”
The celebration’s centerpiece, the Sounds of Hope concert starting at 1 p.m., will encourage audience participation. Sounds of Hope is a nonprofit group founded in St. Paul in 1990 with a simple idea — unite young children from countries worldwide to make music together. Most summers, the project brings children ages 10-12 together in a concert series.
Because of the pandemic, that hasn’t happened this year so a special program of Minnesota-based musicians will perform.
Planning for the Belonging Begins With Us Celebration has been in the works for several weeks. Similar festivities are taking place in Glencoe and nine other southwest Minnesota communities.
It’s all part of national Welcoming Week, an annual campaign and celebration supported in this region by the Southwest Initiative Foundation with additional promotion from Pioneer PBS and Southwest Minnesota Arts Council. Led by the national nonprofit Welcoming America, the week showcases the growing movement of communities striving to emphasize a sense of belonging among all people. Thousands of events have been organized nationwide since 2012.
“We know Hutchinson is a great community, whether you have lived your entire life here or have just moved in,” said Sandy Tracy, another planning committee member. “This event is one more way of showing that by bringing new and longtime residents together, we all can enjoy greater prosperity.”
Members serving on Hutchinson’s planning committee represent schools, churches, businesses and nonprofits. They include Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Hutchinson Center for the Arts, Hutchinson Connects, Hutchinson Health, Hutchinson Public Library, Maplewood Academy, New Journey United Church of Christ, Ridgewater College, River of Hope Lutheran Church and Southwest Initiative Foundation.
For more information about the Belonging Begins with Us Celebration, call Grasmon at 320-587-4848.
Tracy noted that the celebration might be Hutchinson’s first-ever event organized solely for the purpose of acknowledging values that unite residents.
“We encourage everyone to come out to the park and learn more about the wonderful cultural mosaic found in Hutchinson,” she said. “It will be a unifying afternoon of uplifting activities that honor and salute the richness of Hutchinson.”