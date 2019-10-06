Artist Adam McCauley expresses his creativity through a variety of media ranging from painting and collage to sculpture.
The Duluth artist’s work will be on display in a new exhibit titled “After All These Years I am Still Here” at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. The show opens Oct. 8 and will continue through Nov. 9. A public artist reception is 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
McCauley’s exhibit is part of the art center’s Visual Arts Exhibition Series, which brings artists to Hutchinson in an effort to create networking experiences for local makers and provide audiences with access to visual artists living and working across Minnesota.
According to Lisa Bergh, executive director of the art center, McCauley’s approach to painting and collage is rooted in process and materiality.
“His use of abstraction combined with pictorial images are rooted in an interest in nature and form,” she said. “The use of color and surface is a language all painters use, and Adam’s is rich and complex. Art enthusiasts and local artists will benefit from getting to know another working Minnesota artist and learning about his story, career and art-making process.”
McCauley’s show at the local art center came about through positive buzz.
“I exhibit quite frequently and I kept seeing artists I admired exhibiting here,” he said. “I do a lot of research about all the galleries in Minnesota and HCA kept popping up. I also have been following Lisa (Bergh) and Andrew’s (Nordin, Lisa’s husband) work on Instagram for a while now, so I thought it may be a good fit for some of my work.”
According to McCauley, the work on display is a culmination of different ideas and things he’s been making in his studio.
“It encompasses painting, mixed media, collage and sculpture,” he said. “I am influenced by just about anything and have varied interests, so the work will reference all of these interests. Much of my work is influenced by my son’s drawings. I am also influenced by how we see things in our day-to-day life. We are inundated with hundreds of images through our technology (cell phones, computers, TV and print), and that is the starting point for many of my collages.”
McCauley views his work as his own personal language.
“I feel that all my art is really a telling of my life and everything I hold dear in my life,” he said. “It’s all in there but in an abstracted way. So when someone asks me what my work is about, I usually always start with an answer like that ... but as with many things, sometimes I don’t even understand it, and I have to be OK with that.”
HOME STUDIO
McCauley’s studio is in the basement of his house.
“Our current house has a huge basement, which has worked out perfectly,” he said. “It’s separate from the living spaces (most of the time) and I can see what I am doing whenever I want. People have asked me if I ever want to move into a ‘studio’ studio, but I have always preferred to have it this way.”
What’s next? The cold-weather months are something this Duluth artist looks forward to.
“Winter is a real great time around Lake Superior, and I have always found that it really recharges my work,” he said. “I make a lot of paintings inspired by the color of winter, so I am excited about that. And it’s also hockey time. My son plays hockey and there really is nothing like outdoor hockey in northern Minnesota. I never played as a kid and I never even encouraged my son to play. It’s something he just found. It’s been a great experience for him, and I found out I can skate. So my family spends a lot of time around rinks in the winter and it’s been a ton of fun.”