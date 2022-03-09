Cottonwood area Lakota artist John Sterner’s new exhibit “Eagle Family Vision Cry” is on view through March 21 at Ridgewater’s Hutchinson campus. The gallery is in the Commons and open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The exhibit features Sterner’s recent INKTOBER drawings that depict different prompts he has turned into personal narratives about his heritage and outlook on life. INKTOBER was an Instagram initiative inviting artists to create an ink drawing each day during the month of October. In addition, on view are translations of these drawings into large oil paintings.
Sterner describes himself as an artist, teacher, coach, Sicangu Lakota, parent, husband, brother and son.
“I have been involved in art in so many aspects. I teach, 28 years first grade (Lakeview Public Schools) through university (Southwest Minnesota State University),” he wrote in his bio. “I have taught workshops, small groups, community programs and university-connected presentations. I make personal and public art.”
Sterner is known for working in many mediums ranging from bronze, iron and fabricated steel sculpture to graphic art on computer and paper. He’s also a well-known painter.
“The opportunity to create art that is culturally incorporating my heritage is an important part of my personal journey to find who I am as a person, instructor and artist,” wrote the southwestern Minnesota artist. “My personal work is and always has been the search for my belonging to my relatives. In almost all my work includes Wanbli (eagle) or the world they see. ... The eagle represents my spiritual and holy side as well and my connection to family. Much of my painting work is finding my heritage, but within the last six years I have been exploring my heritage and who I am through painting.”
When the exhibit closes in Hutchinson it will move to Ridgewater’s Willmar campus and be on display through April 15.
While Sterner’s exhibit is in Hutchinson, “Layered Realities” by Byran Holland is on display through March 22 at Ridgewater’s Willmar gallery. It is near the theater in the Fine Arts Building, and is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Masks are not required, but are optional for any visitor entering the campus buildings. Once this exhibit closes in Willmar, it will travel to the Hutchinson campus where it will be on display through April 22.
Holland focuses predominantly on animals, often focusing on environmental or mythological themes. In addition, the exhibit features figurative works using old master paintings as templates to explore personal interests, ideas and techniques.
Also on exhibit by Holland is a series of box sculptures similar in style to artists such as Joseph Cornell, Marcel Duchamp, Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns. They have ideas about interactivity and adjustability, where the components can change how the work is viewed. In both the paintings and sculptural works, the ideas of layers, illusion and reality are prevalent.
Holland has worked professionally as an artist, a graphic artist, and a university art professor. The Minnesotan’s work has been in numerous exhibitions, from solo to regional and national juried and invitational exhibitions. His art has been published in several journals and is part of many collections.
Holland’s most recent art features a mix of digital images, photo manipulation, collage, found art, image transfer techniques, painting, and a variety of other techniques and experimentation. His work is influenced by graphic design, vintage art, painting, photography, mythology and a little bit of philosophy.
For more information about these exhibits, email Andrew Nordin at andrew.nordin@ridgewater.edu.