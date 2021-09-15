September marks the start of new things. It’s the beginning of the school year, the kickoff of football season, and it brings a change in the weather from the mercury-soaring temps of summer to the sweater days of fall.
Like elsewhere, new things are happening at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, too. Earlier this month, Molly Rivera began her duties as the new executive director. She brings to the position a background in ceramics, teaching and gallery management. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in sculpture and ceramics from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2017 and a Master in Fine Arts degree from the University of Montana Missoula in 2020. Her work has been exhibited nationally and is part of the permanent collections of the Tweed Museum of Art and the Montana Museum of Art and Culture. She has taught classes at the University of Montana and the Northern Clay Center in Minneapolis. She also served as director of the nonprofit gallery FrontierSpace in Missoula.
“The gallery was run by grad students,” she said. “We had a new show every month. We did fundraising, marketing, choosing the exhibits. I really loved that. Now I get to do all of that full time.”
Jill Springer, chair of the art center board, is looking forward to working with Rivera.
“I think Molly will do an excellent job as the HCA director,” Springer said. “She has one of those personalities where you like and trust her immediately. She works hard, takes initiative, and I am confident she will not only sustain the current programming for the center, but also create her own. I think she will bring a fresh perspective to the center that will allow her to reach new audiences, and we are very excited to have her aboard.”
For now, Rivera will continue with what is already in place with plans to put out a call for exhibits, so the new schedule is ready to go in 2022.
While she likes the center’s location in downtown Hutchinson and its bright open space, she hopes to break up that space into better defined areas. She also would like to see more children’s programming and collaborative community events.
“I’ve been to some great events with food tied to art,” she said. An example would be working with local farmers for a “Makers to Table” event. “Things people can relate to,” she added.
While Lisa Bergh, former executive director, expanded the focus of the art center from local to regional. Rivera would like to take it one step further and bring in new voices from beyond the region. With excellent contacts in Montana, this is an opportunity she looks forward to pursuing.
Rivera is also building on the art center’s hours. Earlier this year, it added new hours on the first Saturday of the month. Rivera has expanded that schedule to 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“People will be able to come into the space on the weekend,” she said. “Having the art center open on Saturday is important.”
COMING TO HUTCHINSON
Rivera grew up in Hastings in what she calls a “very creative family.” She excelled in choir, theater and art during high school and pursued her love of ceramics in college. After completing her MFA degree, she and her husband, Andrew, looked for new opportunities, which included moving back to Minnesota to be closer to family and friends.
It was a job as a studio potter at Clay Coyote Pottery that brought them to Hutchinson. The couple, who love the outdoors, started looking for jobs in northern Minnesota, but there wasn’t anything available. They kept expanding their search until a studio potter job at Clay Coyote caught their eye. Although they had never heard of Hutchinson, they decided to give it a whirl, moving to town about a year ago.
The couple who were used to living in larger communities weren’t sure how they would acclimate. So far, it’s worked like a charm.
“We like the sense of community,” she said. “We’re very outdoorsy and like hiking the Luce Line and having access to parks and trails.”
In addition to working full time at the art center, Rivera will continue her own studio practice, selling her work online at mollyrivera.com. During her college years, she described her work as conceptual sculpture. Now Rivera is transitioning to what she describes as “decorative functional,” which includes items such as clay picture frames.
“I’m making things that can be used every day,” she said.
When she isn’t thinking about or creating art, Rivera can be found fishing, biking and helping out at Loon Organics, a local community supported agriculture farm.
“I really love the art community in Hutchinson,” she said. “It will be fun to meet more people.”