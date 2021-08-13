Next time you're driving along State Highway 15 South, check out the news flags that mark the entrances to Oakland Cemetery.
According to John Olson, public works manager, there were already flags at the western gates and at the center columbarium, but it was Council Member Mary Christenson who suggested erecting flagpoles at the remaining cemetery gates and the main Oakland Cemetery sign. Mayor Gary Forcier dug into it and got the information needed to make it happen, and the council supported the project.
"In early June, cemetery staff prepared a report to the City Council identifying what would be needed to complete the project," Olson said. "City administration staff provided input regarding a source of funding for the project. The funding came from capital improvement money set aside each year for maintenance of cemetery fencing and roadways."
The flagpoles were installed by Countryside Flagpole, of Hutchinson. Due to the flagpoles’ proximity to gate columns, instead of lowering flags to half-staff, mourning streamers were instead placed on the upper left corner of the flag.
"Cemetery staff believe this was a great project that provides additional ‘pop’ to the otherwise beautiful grounds while providing for a grand entrance into the cemetery," Olson said. "Our favorite is the view as one travels south on Main Street South. It’s hard not to notice the flags flanking the Oakland sign."