The Elegant Edge offers prom and pageant dresses. The business will be managed by Jodi Swaja, center, and her daughter, Montana. The two have had additional help from Parker Duesterhoeft on store design, fashion trends and social media.

Jodi Swaja is the person behind the new prom, pageant and special occasion dress shop The Elegant Edge now open in the Hutchinson Mall. Swaja opened the business with help from Southwest Initiative Foundation’s (SWIF) Microenterprise Loan Program.

When it comes to formalwear, Swaja has hands-on experience from her time in the pageant circuit as well as in retail. She worked at Aubony Bridal, whose owner has supported Swaja through on-site training and sharing inventory.

